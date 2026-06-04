My Talking Tom 2 Reworks Its Backyard Into a Playable World





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, the creator of the award-winning Talking Tom & Friends brand, released a major update for My Talking Tom 2 that changes how the game is played. Talking Tom’s backyard has been expanded, fully reworked, and zoomed out into a connected, explorable space. Players now guide him directly through the environment, moving naturally through a larger, more open backyard. Instead of navigating different spaces, players now explore a world where cooking, flying, relaxing, and interacting with pets all happen side by side.

Key Takeaways

My Talking Tom 2 introduces a fully reworked backyard, expanded and zoomed out into a connected, explorable space

Movement becomes part of the experience, allowing players to guide Tom directly through the environment

The backyard is structured into themed zones, each acting as an entry point into different types of play

A new cooking system encourages experimentation, with dynamic reactions based on player-created dishes

The reworked backyard is designed to evolve over time, supporting new activities and experiences



The Backyard, Reworked and Expanded

The backyard has been rebuilt as a larger, open space with a zoomed-out perspective that lets players take in the entire environment at a glance. What was once a collection of separate features is now a single, connected space designed for exploration.

Built around Tom’s energetic personality, the environment feels active and responsive. Pets roam freely, react to what’s happening, and participate in the experience - turning the space into something players move through, not just interact with.

Move Through the Backyard

Movement is now part of how players explore the backyard. Players guide Tom by tapping and dragging, moving naturally between different parts of the backyard. Each area is built around a different type of experience, whether stepping into the kitchen, heading toward the runway, or drifting into a more relaxed corner.

The backyard is structured into distinct thematic zones:

Cooking Area – food preparation and cooking

– food preparation and cooking Flight Area – plane editor and Sky race

– plane editor and Sky race Pet Area – pet nest and interactions

– pet nest and interactions Chill Area – cinema, game console, and sock puppet stage

– cinema, game console, and sock puppet stage Playground Area – a dynamic zone centered around toy-based mini-games



Within the Playground, players can jump into activities like basketball, trampoline, boxing bag challenges, swings, and drums, adding a more physical, energetic layer to the experience. It also serves as a flexible entry point for quick, pick-up-and-play moments, while the overall backyard is designed to evolve over time.

Cooking That Can Go Brilliantly… or Completely Off the Rails

One of the standout additions to the new backyard is the cooking area: a hands-on system built around experimentation and player choice.

Players can jump into two core cooking experiences, burgers and pancakes, moving through preparation, cooking, and plating while experimenting with different ingredients, combinations, and outcomes along the way.

Ingredients can be overcooked, combined in unexpected ways, or pushed to extremes, leading to outcomes that range from surprisingly successful to completely chaotic. Each dish is then served to Tom and his pets, who react dynamically depending on what they’re given, with some combinations triggering bigger, more exaggerated reactions than others.

Cooking becomes less about getting it right, and more about seeing what happens when you don’t. It’s one of many experiences now connected through movement in the reworked backyard.

Ready to explore? Step into the brand-new backyard, fire up the kitchen, and see what happens when your cooking goes completely off the rails. Download the latest My Talking Tom 2 update today.

For more information, contact: media@outfit7.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2acce6c2-09ff-42f9-9d15-528ceab9f5f5

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d51f5966-fe39-4e5d-b567-37f7adcacaef