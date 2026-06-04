BitMEX Integrates with Banxa to Expand On and Off-Ramp Offerings





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , a leading crypto derivatives exchange, announced today a strategic integration with Banxa , a global provider of on-and-off ramp solutions. The partnership expands BitMEX’s fiat-to-crypto offerings to users in over 180 countries to seamlessly convert their fiat to crypto, and vice versa.

As digital asset adoption grows, the need for accessible on-and-off ramps has become paramount. In addition to purchasing digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL), users can instantly sell their cryptocurrency to receive fiat currencies directly into their bank accounts or payment cards, via Banxa’s regulated network.

The partnership reinforces BitMEX’s commitment to remove existing friction in trading strategies by offering a wider array of local payment methods and fiat support. Key features include:

Broad Currency Support: Support for 30+ cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, and SOL, and 35+ fiat currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, and AUD.

Support for 30+ cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, and SOL, and 35+ fiat currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, and AUD. Bidirectional Conversion: Users can buy and sell crypto instantly for immediate access to their funds.

Users can buy and sell crypto instantly for immediate access to their funds. Global Payment Flexibility: Support for Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and local bank transfers (including PayPal, SEPA, and Faster Payments).

Support for Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and local bank transfers (including PayPal, SEPA, and Faster Payments). Frictionless User Experience: Verified BitMEX users can access Banxa’s fiat-to-crypto gateway without additional verification, accelerating the trading process.

"Our goal at BitMEX is to provide a professional-grade trading environment that is as accessible as it is powerful," said Raphael Polansky, Chief Growth Officer at BitMEX. "By partnering with Banxa to expand our on and off-ramp offerings, we are providing our users with more ways to close the crypto loop. Traders can now fund their accounts, execute their strategies, and realise their profits all within the BitMEX ecosystem using the payment methods they trust most."

”Infrastructure is a genuine business advantage. With BitMEX, we’re delivering more than a reliable and compliant fiat to crypto ramp — we’re creating a growth engine that helps bring liquidity into the platform, supports user acquisition, and enables them to confidently scale.” said Shaun Heng, Chief Product & Growth Officer at Banxa.

Users who purchase crypto on BitMEX using Banxa and other fiat providers can receive up to $110 in rewards. Those who use credit/debit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay to purchase crypto with Banxa are also eligible for 0 fees from 4 June to 4 July. More information on the integration can be found here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade with confidence that their funds are secure and that they have access to the products and tools required to be profitable.

BitMEX was also among the first exchanges to publish on chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week, providing assurance that customer funds are safely stored and segregated.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitter , Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

About Banxa

Banxa, an OSL company, is the leading provider of embedded crypto infrastructure – powering seamless integration of digital assets into existing platforms.

Over the past decade, we’ve built global and local payment solutions, backed by an international licensing network, enabling 400+ businesses to deliver crypto and stablecoin access to millions of users around the world.

Headquartered in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Banxa is reshaping the way we move money worldwide— with regulatory confidence, speed, and efficiency.



One Network. Local Everywhere.

banxa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45891820-db46-4d95-92ea-4591d4d2c258