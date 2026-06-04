Melanoma Research Alliance Appoints Stephanie Kauffman as Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA), the world's leading nonprofit funder of melanoma research, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Kauffman as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Kauffman succeeds Marc Hurlbert, PhD, who will depart MRA after eight years of leadership to become Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation.

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for melanoma research. Since MRA's founding in 2007, the organization has invested more than $200 million in research worldwide and helped advance discoveries that have contributed to 19 approved therapeutic approaches for melanoma patients, with ripple effects across oncology. As advances in artificial intelligence, precision medicine, and immunotherapy create new possibilities for patients, MRA is accelerating the collaborations and scientific investments that will help define the next era of melanoma research.





"Stephanie has earned the trust and respect of our Board, staff, researchers, donors, and patient community through her leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to our mission," said Debra Black, Co-Founder and Chair of the Melanoma Research Alliance. "Having helped shape MRA's growth and momentum over the past several years, she is exceptionally well-positioned to lead the organization into its next chapter.”

Kauffman joined MRA as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2022 and has helped oversee a period of significant research investment growth, expanded philanthropic and corporate partnerships, and strengthened engagement across the melanoma community.

"It is an extraordinary honor to lead an organization that has helped redefine what is possible in cancer research," said Kauffman. "Today, we stand at the beginning of another transformative period. Advances in artificial intelligence, computational biology, precision medicine, and translational research are creating opportunities that were unimaginable even a few years ago. Our ambition is simple: to make tomorrow's breakthroughs arrive faster. We will continue investing in the most promising science, strengthening partnerships across sectors, and helping ensure discoveries reach patients as quickly as possible."

Under Kauffman's leadership, MRA will continue expanding its investments in breakthrough science, rare melanoma research, patient-centered innovation, and strategic collaborations that accelerate progress for patients worldwide. The Board also expressed its deep appreciation to Dr. Hurlbert for his leadership and contributions to the organization. Under his leadership, MRA strengthened its position as the world's leading nonprofit funder of melanoma research and helped advance a period of remarkable scientific progress for patients. Dr. Hurlbert will continue to support MRA as a member of MRA's Scientific Advisory Panel.

About the Melanoma Research Alliance

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) is the largest private, non-profit funder of melanoma research worldwide. Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the most promising science and research. MRA-funded investigators have been at the forefront of every major melanoma breakthrough, helping to drive the approval of more than 19 new therapeutic approaches. Through strategic investments across prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship, MRA is transforming outcomes for patients worldwide. Thanks to the generosity of MRA's founders, 100% of all public donations support innovative melanoma research — without any overhead or administrative costs. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient nonprofits in the country. Learn more at www.CureMelanoma.org.

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