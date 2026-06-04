Auditoria Deepens Autonomous Accounts Payable Operations and Finance Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auditoria.AI , the leader in agentic artificial intelligence for the Office of the CFO, today announced a major expansion of its SmartResearch platform, strengthening its role as the governed intelligence layer behind autonomous finance operations. Announced at Workday DevCon 2026 in Las Vegas, the expansion extends beyond being a founding member in Workday’s Agent Partner Network to include official certified Workday integration of SmartResearch, expanded accounts payable solutions, and autonomous capabilities, including AP Vendor Watch, and a preview of AP Statement Reconciliation.

Together, the announcements reflect a broader shift taking place across enterprise finance. Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and seeking ways to safely operationalize agents within systems that manage cash flow, supplier relationships, approvals, compliance, and financial reporting. For finance leaders, the challenge isn’t just whether AI can automate work, but whether autonomous agents can operate with the governance, transparency, and auditability enterprise finance requires.

That is the gap Auditoria is closing, as each capability announced today operates within Auditoria’s Governed Autonomy framework, the design philosophy that enables AI agents to execute autonomously within enterprise-defined boundaries, adapt as policies change, and produce a defensible audit trail for every action, without requiring human approval at every step.

“Finance teams do not need more disconnected AI tools. They need intelligence that can operate safely across real financial workflows,” said Rohit Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Auditoria.AI. “Everything we announced today builds toward that vision. SmartResearch is becoming the intelligence layer for the Office of the CFO, while Governed Autonomy ensures those agents can operate within the controls, policies, and audit expectations enterprise finance requires.”

SmartResearch reaches general availability

Auditoria announced the general availability of SmartResearch, its conversational AI financial analyst built specifically for the Office of the CFO. SmartResearch enables finance teams to interrogate financial operations using natural language, combining ERP data with external financial intelligence to deliver decision-ready answers and complex financial scenario simulations with full source lineage and reasoning transparency.

“Finance is moving from systems of record to systems of intelligence, and this category of technology is leading that shift,” according to R "Ray" Wang, Founder, Chairman, and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. “Agentic AI purpose-built for the Office of the CFO, connecting disparate enterprise data, reconciling unstructured context, and delivering continuous cash intelligence that drives autonomous decision-making, demonstrates what's possible. This is next-gen finance, and the innovators defining it have the DNA, the depth, and the conviction to shape the category.”

As part of the expansion announced today, Auditoria has extended SmartResearch deeper into accounts payable workflows. Finance leaders can now analyze supplier trends, spend patterns, payment risks, and operational exceptions through a conversational interface that brings together internal finance data with external market intelligence.

Certified Workday integration validates governed enterprise deployment

Auditoria also announced official certification in Workday’s Marketplace for SmartResearch which is registered to Workday’s Agent System of Record (ASOR), strengthening the company’s integration with Workday environments and reinforcing its focus on governed enterprise AI deployment.

Workday ASOR provides the governance framework through which AI agents connect into enterprise workflows with centralized identity propagation, lifecycle management, entitlement enforcement, and audit controls. Auditoria’s certification reinforces that its agents are designed to operate within the same governance and accountability standards enterprise finance teams already expect from their core systems.

“Workday’s Agent System of Record creates a necessary foundation for governed, responsible AI at scale. Auditoria’s certification is a testament to our shared commitment to developing agentic AI that operates with the same high standards of security and auditability that our customers expect from Workday’s core systems,” said Mohan Rajagopalan, senior director, AI platform product management, Workday. “This powerful alignment enables the Office of the CFO to confidently scale agentic AI, driving tangible, measurable change across the business.”

Expanding autonomous AP operations

Auditoria also announced the availability of AP Vendor Watch, a continuously operating agent designed to help accounts payable teams monitor supplier risk in real time. AP Vendor Watch automates ongoing tracking of supplier health signals, identifies emerging risks against configurable thresholds, and surfaces actionable alerts without manual intervention across ERP environments.

Finance teams can define the specific supplier risk parameters most relevant to their business while maintaining consistent monitoring across their vendor ecosystem.

Auditoria also previewed AP Statement Reconciliation, which will arrive later this quarter. The capability automates the process of matching supplier statements against internal financial records, helping finance teams identify discrepancies earlier, prevent overpayments, strengthen supplier relationships, and accelerate reconciliation cycles.

Like the broader Auditoria platform, both new AI agent products operate within the platform’s Governed Autonomy framework, ensuring that every autonomous action remains policy-aligned, traceable, and auditable.



Availability

SmartResearch enhancements and AP Vendor Watch are now available through Auditoria. AP Statement Reconciliation is currently in preview and is expected to become generally available later this quarter.

About Auditoria.AI

Since 2019, Auditoria has set the standard for agentic AI in enterprise finance, purpose-built for the Office of the CFO. Auditoria autonomously runs and optimizes critical AP and AR cash flow processes while preserving the accuracy, control, and auditability CFOs demand. With SmartResearch, Auditoria transforms abundant financial data and context into actionable insights, delivered instantly through a natural-language portal that gives Controllership and FP&A teams continuous cash intelligence.

Backed by deep integrations with leading ERP platforms, including Workday, Oracle, and SAP, and leveraging advanced foundational AI models from providers such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, Auditoria unifies enterprise intelligence. Through these partnerships with industry leaders, we are enabling business resilience, confident capital decisions, and sustained growth amid constant change.

Automate your processes. Access deeper insights. Empower your teams at Auditoria.ai .

Media Contact:

Nick Ezzo

nick.ezzo@auditoria.ai