Dr. Keith Ablow: The AI Revolution Will Create a New Premium on Self-Knowledge





BOSTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence transforms virtually every profession, psychiatrist, author, and media commentator Dr. Keith Ablow believes a surprising new advantage is emerging: self-knowledge.

While many experts focus on the technical skills needed to succeed in an AI-driven world, Dr. Ablow argues that the ability to understand one’s own values, motivations, goals, strengths, vulnerabilities, and purpose may become equally important.

“The widespread adoption of artificial intelligence is creating a new premium on knowing who you are,” said Dr. Ablow. “When technology can generate ideas, analyze information, and influence decision-making at unprecedented speed, people who lack a strong sense of identity may find themselves increasingly guided by forces outside themselves.”

According to Dr. Ablow, AI’s greatest promise lies in its ability to amplify human capability. Its greatest danger may be the temptation to surrender increasingly important aspects of independent thought and personal agency.

“The future belongs neither to people nor to machines,” he said. “It belongs to people who learn to use machines without losing themselves in the process.”

This perspective was recently explored in Dr. Ablow’s article, How AI Threatens to Destroy the Core Self—and How to Fight Back, published by Townhall.com (https://townhall.com/columnists/keithablow/2026/05/30/how-ai-threatens-to-destroy-the-core-self-and-how-to-fight-back-n2676733). Since publication, he has discussed the topic on radio stations across the country and has seen growing interest from individuals seeking to strengthen their sense of purpose, autonomy, and self-direction in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Many of those reaching out, he says, are not looking for help using artificial intelligence. They are looking for help understanding themselves.

“People are telling me they want greater clarity about what they truly want from life,” said Dr. Ablow. “They want to be certain that their goals remain their own. They want to make decisions from a place of authenticity rather than convenience, influence, or technological suggestion.”

At the center of Dr. Ablow’s work is the belief that every person lives according to a largely unconscious narrative—a Hidden Script—that shapes decisions, relationships, ambitions, fears, and opportunities. Understanding and rewriting that script, he argues, may become increasingly important as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into daily life.

“The stronger your understanding of yourself, the more effectively you can use AI as a tool,” he said. “The weaker your understanding of yourself, the greater the risk that technology begins influencing your life in ways you neither recognize nor choose.”

Dr. Ablow believes the coming decade will reward those who cultivate both technological fluency and psychological depth.

“Humanity is entering one of the most transformative periods in history,” he said. “The individuals who thrive will not simply be those who know how to prompt AI. They will be those who know themselves.”

About Dr. Keith Ablow

Keith Ablow, MD, is an author, consultant, life coach, and nationally recognized media commentator. A graduate of Brown University and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, he is the author of multiple New York Times bestselling books and has appeared on more than 1,000 national television and radio broadcasts. His current work focuses on helping individuals identify and rewrite the hidden narratives shaping their lives so they can achieve greater autonomy, purpose, fulfillment, and success.

For media interviews, speaking engagements, or to work directly with Dr. Ablow, please contact:

The Ablow Center, Inc.

info@keithablow.com

www.keithablow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e09680b3-c378-4ee4-8efb-2dab1e32861a