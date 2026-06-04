Drew Brees Collaborates with ARS Pharmaceuticals to Raise Awareness About Living Life with Severe Allergies

Former NFL quarterback and 2026 Hall of Fame inductee highlights daily life for people living with severe food allergies and role preparedness plays in living fully

Collaboration focuses on education around the importance of epinephrine and treatment options for severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering patients and their caregivers to better protect against allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced a new collaboration with Drew Brees, former NFL quarterback, Super Bowl champion, 2026 Hall of Fame inductee and father of four. The collaboration will focus on educating people living with severe food allergies about the importance of epinephrine and available treatment options, including neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray). The collaboration with Brees aims to help elevate awareness and encourage informed, meaningful conversations around severe allergies.

Type I allergic reactions affect approximately 40 million people in the United States, of which 33 million have food allergies.

Living with intention has always been central to how Brees operates, both on and off the field. That mindset took on new significance after he was diagnosed with peanut and other food allergies several years ago.

“Since being diagnosed with peanut and other food allergies, I’ve adjusted my lifestyle to avoid foods that adversely affect my body,” said Drew Brees. "While avoidance has worked well for me, the risk of allergic reactions never really goes away, which is why my doctor prescribed neffy. Being prepared ensures you’re ready to face whatever the day brings.”

Severe allergic reactions require immediate treatment with epinephrine, so they don’t progress into anaphylaxis. Yet for many people living with severe allergies, fear of needles or uncertainty about treatment options can delay response in an emergency, increasing the risk of serious outcomes.

neffy (epinephrine nasal spray) is an FDA-approved, needle-free epinephrine option designed for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adults and children who weigh at least 33 pounds. Through real-world moments, from family meals and workouts to time spent on the road, Brees helps show how being prepared for emergencies can be part of everyday life.

“Drew brings a powerful combination of credibility and authenticity to this collaboration,” said Richard Lowenthal, Co-founder and CEO of ARS Pharma. “By sharing his experience living with peanut and other food allergies, he helps elevate the conversation around severe allergic reactions and reinforces the importance of proactive conversations between patients, caregivers and healthcare providers about epinephrine treatment options, especially as families head to summer camps and prepare for the new school season.”

Drew Brees on Living with Food Allergies

Managing food allergies is about more than what you carry with you – it’s about having a plan and making sure the people around you understand it, too. Placing a strong emphasis for yourself and others living with food allergies on communication with family members, coaches, teammates and caregivers, so everyone knows how to respond if an emergency occurs.

Allowing you to focus on what matters most – being present with family, training and traveling without letting food allergies define daily life. By building simple routines and having the right conversations, approaching life with greater confidence and intention.

“Being prepared isn’t something you do alone,” Brees said. “When the people around you know the plan, it changes the dynamic. Everyone feels more confident.”

Through his collaboration with ARS Pharma, Brees is helping raise awareness about severe allergic reactions, the role of epinephrine in emergencies and the importance of planning that fits naturally into everyday life, so people living with severe allergies can keep moving forward with confidence.

People with severe allergies should talk with their healthcare provider to learn whether neffy may be right for them and visit neffy.com for more information.

About neffy®

neffy is a nasal spray used for emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, in adults and children who weigh 33 lbs. or greater.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR neffy (epinephrine nasal spray)

INDICATION

neffy is indicated for emergency treatment of type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients who weigh 33 lbs. or greater.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

neffy contains epinephrine, a medicine used to treat allergic emergencies (anaphylaxis). Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening, can happen in minutes, and can be caused by stinging and biting insects, allergy injections, foods, medicines, exercise, or other unknown causes.

Always carry two neffy nasal sprays with you because you may not know when anaphylaxis may happen and because you may need a second dose of neffy if symptoms continue or come back. Each neffy contains a single dose of epinephrine. neffy is for use in the nose only.

Use neffy right away, as soon as you notice symptoms of an allergic reaction. If symptoms continue or get worse after the first dose of neffy, a second dose is needed. If needed, administer a second dose using a new neffy in the same nostril starting 5 minutes after the first dose. Get emergency medical help for further treatment of the allergic emergency (anaphylaxis), if needed after using neffy.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have underlying structural or anatomical nasal conditions, about all the medicines you take, and about all your medical conditions, especially if you have heart problems, kidney problems, low potassium in your blood, Parkinson's disease, thyroid problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider if you take or use other nasal sprays or water pills (diuretics) or if you take medicines to treat depression, abnormal heart beats, Parkinson's disease, heart disease, thyroid disease, medicines used in labor, and medicines to treat allergies. neffy and other medications may affect each other, causing side effects. neffy may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how neffy works.

neffy may cause serious side effects. If you have certain medical conditions or take certain medicines, your condition may get worse, or you may have more or longer lasting side effects when you use neffy.

Common side effects of neffy include: nasal discomfort, headache, throat irritation, chest and nasal congestion, feeling overly excited, nervous or anxious, nose bleed, nose pain, sneezing, runny nose, dry nose or throat, tingling sensation, including in the nose, feeling tired, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effects that bother you or that do not go away after using neffy.

These are not all of the possible side effects of neffy. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. To report side effects, contact ARS Pharmaceuticals Operations, Inc. at 1-877-MY-NEFFY (877-696-3339) or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Patient Information for neffy.

About Type I Allergic Reactions Including Anaphylaxis

Type I allergic reactions are serious and potentially life-threatening events that can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen and require immediate treatment with epinephrine, the only FDA-approved medication for these reactions. While epinephrine auto-injectors have been shown to be highly effective, there are well published limitations that result in many patients and caregivers delaying or not administering treatment in an emergency situation. These limitations include fear of the needle, lack of portability, needle-related safety concerns, lack of reliability, and complexity of the devices. There are approximately 40 million people in the United States who experience Type I allergic reactions. Of this group, over the last three years, approximately 20 million people have been diagnosed and treated for severe Type I allergic reactions that may lead to anaphylaxis, but (in 2023, for example) only 3.2 million filled their active epinephrine auto-injector prescription, and of those, only half consistently carry their prescribed auto-injector. Even if patients or caregivers carry an auto-injector, more than half either delay or do not administer the device when needed in an emergency.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU and UK and 优敏速® in China), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding ARS Pharma’s collaboration with Drew Brees, including the expected nature, scope, timing, and success of collaboration-related campaigns and activities, and the potential for such efforts to increase awareness of severe allergic reactions, the importance of preparedness, the role of epinephrine in emergencies, and available epinephrine treatment options; and other statements that are not historical fact. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “if,” “may,” “on track to/for,” “potential,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: potential safety and other complications from neffy; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for neffy in its currently approved indications; the scope, progress and expansion of developing and commercializing neffy; the scope, progress and expansion of developing our intranasal epinephrine technology; clinical trial results; the potential for governments and payors to delay, limit or deny coverage for neffy; the size and growth of the market for neffy and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof vis-à-vis intramuscular injectable products; ARS Pharma’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the impact of government laws, regulations and policies. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in ARS Pharma’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026. This document can also be accessed on ARS Pharma’s website at www.ars-pharma.com by clicking on the link “Financials & Filings” under the “Investors & Media” tab.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. ARS Pharma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

ARS Investor Contact:

Justin Chakma

ARS Pharmaceuticals

justinc@ars-pharma.com

ARS Media Contact:

Christy Curran

Sam Brown Inc.

615.414.8668

christycurran@sambrown.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aa65f76-e5a9-4512-8220-f0c3c1aaf61c