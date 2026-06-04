Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion in Colorado with New Denver Location

Scottsdale, AZ, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee chain celebrated for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and signature Fuel® energy drinks, is growing its footprint in Colorado with the opening of a new store in Denver.

The store, located at 6385 E Hampden Ave, will officially open its doors on Sunday, June 7th. This opening marks Black Rock’s nineteenth Colorado location and reinforces the brand’s steady expansion across the region. Guests can enjoy the following specials during opening week:

Sunday, June 7th: Free 16oz Drinks

Monday, June 8th: Buy One, Get One Free Drinks

Tuesday, June 9th: 50% Off a Drink w/ Food Purchase

Wednesday, June 10th: Limited Edition Sticker with Purchase (while supplies last)

Thursday, June 11th: Free T-Shirt with Purchase (while supplies last)‍

Friday, June 12th: $2 Off Any Size Drink

“Colorado continues to be an exciting market for Black Rock, and we’re proud to bring our brand to even more of the Denver community,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We’re eager to build new relationships, share our passion for quality drinks, and deliver the welcoming service our guests know and love.”

Guests can also take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase—whether in-store, online, or through the app—earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock’s protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites. For an extra kick of protein, guests can add Black Rock’s new Protein Cold Foam, Protein Boosted Milk or Protein Boost to their drinks.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can enjoy limited-time summer offerings like the Fudge Brownie Mocha, Blueberry Cobbler Latte, and Juice Box Fuel Energy drink, bringing bold flavors and nostalgic summertime vibes. The brand is also featuring its new Mystery Dirty Pop — a better-for-you soda featuring OLIPOP Dr. Goodwin and a smooth, creamy berry-inspired twist.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/ and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 190 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

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