Aeroplan Scoops Up Top Three Honours at 2026 Freddie Awards

MONTRÉAL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada’s Aeroplan has again been recognized as a leading travel loyalty program, earning three top honours at the 35th annual Freddie Awards in the Americas region: Program of the Year, Best Redemption Ability, and Best Promotion for its Accelerate Your Way to Status campaign. This marks Aeroplan’s fourth consecutive winning year at the Freddie Awards.





"We’re incredibly proud to be recognized once again at the prestigious Freddie Awards," said Scott O’Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "This honour is especially meaningful to us because it’s voted on by our members whose loyalty and feedback continue to guide us. This is also a testament to our dedicated Aeroplan team, whose tireless work and commitment ensure we continue to deliver a best-in-class program for our members."

The Freddie Awards are the travel loyalty industry’s most respected honours, based on votes from millions of frequent flyers worldwide. Founded in 1988 by Inside Flyer’s Randy Peterson and named for British aviation pioneer Sir Freddie Laker, the awards recognize loyalty programs for excellence in customer service, value, and innovation. This year’s winners were announced on the Miles to Go podcast on May 29, 2026.

“Air Canada Aeroplan won recognition from frequent flyers for offering the Best Promotion, Best Redemption Ability, and was voted Program of the Year in the Americas,” said Gary Leff, Co-Organizer of the Freddie Awards. “On a consistent basis, Aeroplan provides reasonably priced awards. They don’t add fuel surcharges to Air Canada redemptions, and you can easily book your awards on their website. They even have more airline partners to redeem with than anybody else. Their members clearly recognize the outstanding value in being a part of the Aeroplan program."

This recognition reflects Aeroplan's commitment to delivering an industry-leading member experience. The Program of the Year win is a testament to the program's easy-to-use digital tools and extensive global partner network. The award for Best Redemption Ability highlights a core promise: giving members access to flight rewards, including every available seat on Air Canada flights with no blackouts or carrier surcharges. Finally, the Best Promotion win for the Accelerate Your Way to Status campaign underscores Aeroplan's commitment to creating innovative and accessible ways for members to earn rewards and achieve elite status.

About Aeroplan

Air Canada’s Aeroplan is Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million active members worldwide. Aeroplan Members can earn or redeem points with over 50 airlines to 1,300+ destinations globally, without blackouts or surcharges. Redeem for one-way short-haul flights starting at 6,000 points, Air Canada Vacations packages, and 9,000+ hotel partner properties, or shop brands like Amazon, Apple, and Dyson via the Aeroplan eStore, with redemptions starting at 3,500 points. To join Aeroplan and start turning daily purchases into points for flights, hotel stays, gifts and more, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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