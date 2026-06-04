Avalon GloboCare Appoints Seasoned AI and Finance Executive as Chief Financial Officer

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a technology-innovation company with a strategic focus on developing innovative products and services that serve growing consumer health and technology markets, today announced the appointment of Sam Knipper as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Mr. Knipper succeeds Luisa Ingargiola, who has served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since February 2017 and has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer, where she will continue supporting the Company’s long-term strategic initiatives, capital markets activities, and growth opportunities.

Mr. Knipper brings significant experience in financial reporting, capital markets, SEC compliance, and strategic finance across emerging growth companies, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”), and public company environments. Most recently, he served as an outsourced CFO for a private AI company through Brio Financial Group, where he worked closely with executive leadership on IPO readiness initiatives, audit compliance, financial strategy, and a $40 million equity financing transaction. In addition to his work in the AI sector, Mr. Knipper has significant experience supporting SPACs and public company reporting, including SEC filings such as S-1s, 10-Qs, 10-Ks, and 8-Ks. Prior to Brio Financial Group, he held finance and accounting roles at Calabrese Consulting, Cantor Fitzgerald, and KPMG, where he developed expertise in financial reporting, auditing, internal controls, and U.S. GAAP compliance across multiple industries. Mr. Knipper holds both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from Rider University.

“We are pleased to welcome Sam to Avalon’s executive leadership team,” said Meng Li, Avalon’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “His strong background in finance, capital markets, and emerging growth companies, particularly his recent experience supporting a private AI company through complex strategic and financing initiatives, should be highly valuable as Avalon advances its growth strategy and evolves its Catch-Up product into a fully autonomous agentic AI video platform.”

“On behalf of the Company’s Board and management team, I also want to thank Luisa for her leadership and contributions for over nine years as Chief Financial Officer,” continued Ms. Li. “We are excited that she will continue to play an important role at Avalon as Chief Strategy Officer, where her strategic insight and capital markets expertise will remain instrumental to the Company’s future development.”

“I am excited to join Avalon at such an important stage in the Company’s evolution,” said Sam Knipper. “I look forward to working with the Company’s management team and its Board to support Avalon’s strategic priorities, strengthen financial operations, and help position the Company for long-term growth.”



About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a technology-innovation company with a strategic focus on developing innovative products and services that serve growing consumer health and technology markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI LLC, the Company is advancing next-generation Agentic AI systems, including automated video generation, small business marketing, and workflow automation solutions. Avalon is also distributing the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device a non-invasive consumer breathalyzer that measures ketosis levels and is sold in North America, which is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device.

For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding the ability to enter into a definitive agreement, as well as the Company’s commercialization, distribution and sales of its products and the product’s ability to compete with other similar products. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9 South, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

albt@crescendo-ir.com