Weight Watchers to Increase Access to Comprehensive Weight Loss Options for Patients Nationwide through LillyDirect

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) and its aﬃliated medical groups (“Weight Watchers”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, is now accessible via Eli Lilly and Company’s digital healthcare platform, LillyDirect®. This news further reﬂects Weight Watchers’ continued focus on expanding access to trusted, brand-name GLP-1 medications paired with comprehensive clinical and behavioral support, designed for real life.

LillyDirect is enabling access to another independent care oﬀering at a time when demand for GLP-1 medications continues to grow. Through LillyDirect , patients can connect with independent care options, pharmacy fulﬁllment resources and educational materials, while Weight Watchers Med+ oﬀers a best-in-class care experience designed to support patients before, during and after medication use.

“A seamless connection from LillyDirect is central to expanding access while ensuring patients are supported beyond the prescription,” said Scott Honken, PharmD, Chief Commercial Oﬃcer at Weight Watchers. “Weight Watchers Med+ is designed to support patients with the clinical and behavioral care they need to navigate weight health in real life. Through this direct connection from LillyDirect, we are making it easier for members to ﬁnd our Med+ program by giving them a clear starting point as they explore treatment and support options.”

Through Weight Watchers Med+, eligible patients seeking prescription weight management medications can access comprehensive clinical care from licensed providers, alongside the behavioral, nutrition and community support that has deﬁned Weight Watchers for more than six decades. The platform includes embedded GLP-1 Success program support and is designed to guide members through their weight health journey, including those who are exploring medication, currently taking a GLP-1 or other obesity medication, or looking for long-term support to sustain progress.

As GLP-1 medications continue to reshape obesity care, Weight Watchers remains focused on what drives lasting results: pairing FDA-approved treatment with structured nutritional, behavioral, and lifestyle support. Working with LillyDirect marks another step in making that integrated model more aﬀordable, accessible, and sustainable for the people who need it.

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, oﬀering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientiﬁc expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business’ full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-ﬁts-all solutions, Weight Watchers oﬀers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com .

For investor inquiries, please contact: John Mills or Anna Kate Heller WeightWatchers@icrinc.com

For media inquiries, please contact: