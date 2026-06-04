Emergent BioSolutions Supports Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s National Naloxone Awareness Day to Help Save Lives from Opioid Overdose

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6th, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is teaming up with Victoria’s Voice Foundation – which launched the awareness day with bipartisan congressional support – to spread awareness and encourage action against the ongoing opioid epidemic. Serving as a tribute to Victoria Siegel and all those lost to overdoses, Victoria’s Voice is continuing the "Shine. Wear. Share. Care." Campaign, which promotes education and preparedness by distributing purple light bulbs (Shine), wearable promotional items (Wear), encouraging social media participation via QR codes with #sharenaloxone (Share), and providing boxes of NARCAN® Nasal Spray (Care), supplied by Emergent.

“As we mark another National Naloxone Awareness Day, we continue to honor the memory of my daughter, Victoria, and so many others lost to opioid overdose by sharing her story and helping communities be prepared,” said Jackie Siegel, co-founder of Victoria’s Voice Foundation. “This day is a powerful reminder of the impact we can have when we come together to address this crisis. We are grateful for Emergent’s continued support and we’re proud of our shared commitment to saving lives through naloxone education and access.”

A crucial step in opioid emergency preparedness is ensuring lifesaving tools are readily available. Emergent is committed to expanding awareness and access to NARCAN® Nasal Spray across as many communities as possible, through efforts such as the new NARCAN® Nasal Spray Carrying Case. The case is designed to be compact, discreet and durable, making it easy to keep naloxone on hand in case of an opioid emergency.

“We are proud to work alongside Victoria’s Voice Foundation as the presenting sponsor of National Naloxone Awareness Day to raise awareness about the critical, lifesaving role naloxone plays in addressing the ongoing opioid epidemic,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government & public affairs at Emergent. “On a broader scale, we are encouraged by the progress being made at the national level, including the White House’s 2026 National Drug Control Strategy, which encourages expanding access to naloxone and strengthening overdose response efforts. At Emergent, we remain dedicated to partnering with advocacy groups, like Victoria’s Voice, leaders and organizations to help turn this momentum into meaningful impact.”

Building on this mission, Emergent is continuing the Ready to Rescue initiative this fall, where campaign spokesperson, Zac Clark, will help bring the program to additional colleges and universities. Here, he will speak with students and faculty about his recovery story and how to use and access NARCAN® Nasal Spray.

“I know firsthand the challenges of opioid dependency through my personal experience and the many individuals I’ve supported on their recovery journeys,” said Zac Clark, founder & CEO of Release Recovery and NARCAN® Nasal Spray spokesperson. “National Naloxone Awareness Day is an important reminder of the work we can all do to help combat the opioid epidemic. Every conversation and step toward preparedness helps break stigma and save more lives. That’s why I’m proud of the work Emergent and I are doing to bring resources, like NARCAN® Nasal Spray, to more people because you never know when you can save someone’s life.”

NARCAN® Nasal Spray was the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal treatment, marking a significant milestone in making this critical intervention more readily available to the general public. In 2025, Emergent gained exclusive commercial rights to distribute KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg, a prescription option for those who choose to administer a higher dose of naloxone*. As such, Emergent is the leading U.S. supplier of nasal naloxone and offers an expanded range of products to support public interest groups, workplaces/businesses, as well as patients, consumers and healthcare providers, including:

NARCAN ® Nasal Spray 4 mg (two single-dose devices/carton)

Nasal Spray 4 mg (two single-dose devices/carton) NARCAN ® Nasal Spray Wall Unit Kit: includes wall unit cabinet with alarm, directions for use poster and wayfinder sign

Nasal Spray Wall Unit Kit: includes wall unit cabinet with alarm, directions for use poster and wayfinder sign NARCAN ® Nasal Spray Carrying Case: includes two single-dose devices

Nasal Spray Carrying Case: includes two single-dose devices NARCAN ® Nasal Spray 6-count and 24-count multipacks

Nasal Spray 6-count and 24-count multipacks KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray 8 mg (two single-dose devices/carton)

Nasal Spray 8 mg (two single-dose devices/carton) Convenience Kits: includes medical grade components, including one hard case with internal pockets, one medical grade CPR mask, one pair of nitrile examination gloves





For more information about National Naloxone Awareness Day and how to get involved, visit VictoriasVoice.foundation. Visit one of Emergent’s product sites, KLOXXADO.com and NARCAN.com to learn how to be prepared in an opioid overdose emergency with life-saving intranasal naloxone.

*The clinical significance of a higher dose has not been established.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

Indication and Important Safety Information for KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg

What is KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond. KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care.

Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care. Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray, even if the person wakes up.





What is the most important information I should know about KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. The signs and symptoms of an opioid emergency can return after KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is given. If this happens, give another dose after 2 to 3 minutes using a new KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray and watch the person closely until emergency help is received.

The medicine in KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is safe to use in people who are not taking opioids. KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is not intended for self-administration.



What should I tell my healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) before using KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Before using KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have heart problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Use of KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray.

Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO Nasal Spray. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray passes into your breast milk.





What are the possible serious side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray may cause sudden opioid withdrawal symptoms including body aches, diarrhea, increased heart rate, fever, runny nose, sneezing, goose bumps, sweating, yawning, nausea or vomiting, nervousness, restlessness or irritability, shivering or trembling, stomach cramping, weakness, and increased blood pressure. In infants under 4 weeks old who have been receiving opioids regularly, sudden opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not treated the right way. Signs and symptoms include seizures, crying more than usual, and increased reflexes.

Who should not use KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Do not use KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray if you are allergic to naloxone hydrochloride or any of the ingredients in KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray.

What are the most common side effects of KLOXXADO® nasal spray?

The most common side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray in adults include stomach-area (abdomen) pain, weakness, dizziness, headache, nose (nasal) discomfort, and a feeling like you are going to faint.

These are not all of the possible side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information, which includes a more complete discussion of the risks associated with KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. Always contact your healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) if you have questions or experience any side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects to the FDA at: 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You can also contact Hikma Specialty USA Inc. at: us.hikma@primevigilance.com or call 1-877-845-0689 or 1-800-962-8364.

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About Victoria’s Voice Foundation

David and Jackie Siegel established Victoria’s Voice Foundation after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015. Victoria’s Voice is dedicated to providing support and resources to families affected by substance use disorder and misuse. Since its founding, Victoria’s Voice has positively impacted more than 2 million parents and children through its education programs. For more information about Victoria’s Voice, visit www.victoriasvoice.foundation or @victoriasvoicefoundation on all major social media platforms.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com