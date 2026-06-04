Implementation of capital reduction at Jyske Bank A/S

At Jyske Bank A/S’ extraordinary general meeting on 20 April 2026, it was resolved to reduce the share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 33,095,280, corresponding to 3,309,528 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each. The capital reduction is carried out through cancellation of treasury shares.

Following the expiry of the creditor notice period pursuant to Section 192(1) of the Danish Companies Act, the Supervisory Board has resolved to implement the capital reduction, which has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, Jyske Bank A/S’ share capital amounts to a nominal amount of DKK 581,974,490, divided into 58,197,449 shares of DKK 10 each.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

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