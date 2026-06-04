Car Wash Market to Reach USD 43.65 Billion by 2031 with Subscription Plans Segment Projected to Advance at a 10.42% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the car wash market size is projected to grow from USD 30.35 billion in 2026 to USD 43.65 billion by 2031, registering a 7.54% CAGR. Growth is being supported by the rising adoption of subscription-based memberships, cashless payment systems, and express exterior wash services. Operators are also investing in technologies such as license plate recognition and water-recycling systems to improve efficiency and customer retention. While higher land and labor costs remain challenges, expanding vehicle ownership and ongoing urbanization are creating strong growth opportunities, particularly across Asia-Pacific.

Car Wash Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Adoption of Cashless Payment Solutions: The car wash industry is increasingly adopting digital payment technologies to improve convenience and streamline operations. Solutions such as license plate recognition and contactless payments enable faster vehicle processing, reduce reliance on on-site payment kiosks, and enhance the customer experience. These systems also help operators' lower cash-handling requirements, improve security, and create opportunities for more flexible pricing and revenue optimization.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Our assessment of the car wash market combines extensive primary engagement with continuous tracking of industry developments, helping decision-makers evaluate demand patterns, competitive dynamics, and growth opportunities through a consistent and transparent research framework that supports informed business planning."

Unlimited Wash Memberships Gain Popularity Among Consumers: Subscription-based car wash programs are becoming a key strategy for generating stable and predictable revenue. By encouraging regular customer visits, membership plans help improve retention and reduce dependence on one-time purchases. These recurring-revenue models also help operators manage seasonal demand fluctuations more effectively while supporting investments in technology upgrades and business expansion.

Car Wash Market Share by Region

North America remains a leading market for car wash services, supported by strong vehicle ownership rates and a well-established network of chain operators. The region is seeing continued consolidation through acquisitions and investments, while challenges such as rising real estate costs and water conservation requirements are increasing operational pressures. In Canada, seasonal weather patterns are encouraging operators to adopt more flexible membership programs to maintain customer loyalty.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the car wash industry, driven by rising vehicle ownership, urbanization, and growing demand for professional vehicle care services. Markets across China, Japan, India, and Australia are adopting advanced technologies such as app-based payments, automated washing systems, and water-efficient equipment. The expansion of electric vehicle fleets and commercial transportation services is further supporting demand for modern car wash facilities across the region.

Car Wash Industry Segmentation

By Type

Automatic Tunnel

In-Bay Roll-Over

Self-Service Bay

Express Exterior

Mobile / Hand Wash

By Mode of Payment

Cash

Cashless (Card / NFC)

Subscription / Membership App

By Service Model

Single-Service Wash

Full-Service (Wash + Detailing)

Subscription-Based Unlimited

By End-User

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Ownership

Independent Operators

Franchised / Chain Operators

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/car-wash-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Car Wash Companies

Mister Car Wash

Whistle Express Car Wash

Driven Brands Inc

Zips Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash

Splash Car Wash

Autobell Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash

True Blue Car Wash

Hoffman Car Wash

Tommy's Express Car Wash

Circle K Car Wash

Petro-Canada SuperWash

Spotless Brands

Club Car Wash

Car Spa Inc.

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