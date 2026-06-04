Trident Digital Launches TDTHAI Africa to Pursue AI-Powered Digital Infrastructure Opportunities Across Emerging African Markets

SINGAPORE, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology ecosystems across emerging markets, today announced the launch of TDTHAI Africa, a strategic initiative designed to identify, develop, and pursue artificial intelligence-powered digital infrastructure opportunities throughout Africa.

Building upon the Company’s previously disclosed Ghana Revenue Authority deployment targeting more than 530,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (“MSMEs”) and supporting projected platform economics of approximately US$800 million over an initial five-year operating horizon, TDTHAI Africa is intended to serve as a strategic platform for evaluating and executing additional AI-driven opportunities across multiple African markets. The Company believes the Ghana deployment establishes a scalable framework for future expansion as governments, businesses, and institutions accelerate digital transformation initiatives throughout the continent.

The launch represents the next phase of Trident’s evolving strategy to establish scalable technology platforms across high-growth emerging markets and expands the Company’s growing presence across Africa following the previously announced deployment of its digital tax and MSME formalization platform in partnership with the Ghana Revenue Authority. Management believes the Ghana initiative serves as an important proof-of-execution milestone demonstrating Trident’s ability to support large-scale digital transformation programs while creating a foundation for broader expansion opportunities across Africa.

Africa: One of the World’s Largest Digital Infrastructure Opportunities

Africa represents one of the world’s most significant long-term digital growth opportunities, encompassing 54 countries with rapidly expanding digital economies, increasing internet penetration, rising smartphone adoption, and a growing population of entrepreneurs, businesses, educational institutions, and government organizations seeking technology-enabled solutions. Trident believes these macroeconomic and demographic trends are creating favorable conditions for scalable AI-powered platforms capable of supporting economic modernization, operational efficiency, digital engagement, and long-term business growth throughout the continent.

As governments and enterprises continue investing in modernization initiatives, the Company believes Africa is entering a period of accelerated digital transformation driven by expanding connectivity, growing digital entrepreneurship, increasing mobile adoption, and rising demand for technology-enabled services capable of supporting both public and private sector development.

Expanding Opportunities Across Government, Enterprise, and SME Ecosystems

TDTHAI Africa will focus on evaluating opportunities where artificial intelligence can enhance business productivity, digital engagement, marketing automation, customer acquisition, analytics, operational efficiency, and enterprise growth. The initiative is expected to explore opportunities across government technology, digital commerce ecosystems, enterprise services, education, financial services, telecommunications, and SME enablement programs, all of which represent significant long-term growth markets throughout Africa.

The Company believes small and medium-sized businesses represent one of the largest opportunities for AI adoption across the continent. Many businesses continue to operate without access to sophisticated digital marketing, customer engagement, and business automation tools. Trident believes AI-powered solutions may help businesses improve visibility, streamline operations, reduce costs, enhance customer acquisition efforts, and compete more effectively in an increasingly digital economy.

The Company further believes governments throughout Africa are increasingly pursuing modernization initiatives involving digital services, business formalization, compliance infrastructure, citizen engagement, educational outreach, public awareness campaigns, and broader technology-enabled economic development programs. Trident believes AI-powered platforms may ultimately play an important role in supporting these initiatives by improving scalability, efficiency, and engagement capabilities across both public and private sector ecosystems.

Building Long-Term Digital Infrastructure Through AI and Workforce Development

In addition to commercial opportunities, TDTHAI Africa is expected to evaluate initiatives supporting workforce development, entrepreneurship, educational partnerships, and AI skills training programs. The Company believes long-term adoption of artificial intelligence across emerging markets will require investment in digital literacy, workforce readiness, university engagement, and technology-enabled economic participation programs designed to support future generations of entrepreneurs and technology professionals.

Trident also believes Africa’s mobile-first digital economy represents a unique opportunity for scalable AI deployment. As smartphone usage and mobile connectivity continue expanding across the continent, future AI-powered solutions must be capable of supporting highly scalable, mobile-centric, and low-bandwidth operating environments capable of serving large and rapidly growing user populations.

Management believes the convergence of mobile connectivity, expanding digital commerce, growing entrepreneurial activity, and increasing government modernization efforts creates a favorable environment for the deployment of next-generation AI-enabled digital infrastructure solutions across multiple sectors of the African economy.

Advancing Trident’s Broader AI Strategy

TDTHAI Africa is expected to complement Trident’s broader artificial intelligence strategy as the Company continues advancing its previously announced strategic initiatives involving Digital Innovations Group. While the parties continue progressing toward the anticipated closing of their previously announced transaction, Trident believes future collaboration opportunities involving the IRMA Engine platform could enhance the Company’s ability to pursue AI-powered digital infrastructure opportunities across Africa and other emerging markets.

The launch further strengthens Trident’s evolving four-pillar growth strategy focused on government technology, artificial intelligence platforms, cybersecurity solutions, and agritech innovation. Management believes the combination of sovereign-scale infrastructure deployments, AI-enabled services, cybersecurity capabilities, and transaction-driven digital ecosystems creates a differentiated foundation for long-term growth throughout emerging economies.

“Africa represents one of the most compelling long-term digital infrastructure opportunities in the world today,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident.

“Our experience in Ghana has reinforced our belief that governments, businesses, entrepreneurs, educational institutions, and public-sector organizations across the continent are increasingly seeking scalable technology platforms capable of supporting modernization, economic growth, and digital transformation. TDTHAI Africa is designed to position Trident at the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and emerging-market innovation as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy.”

“The previously announced Ghana deployment provides an important proof-of-execution milestone for our broader African strategy. We believe opportunities exist throughout the continent where AI-powered technologies can enhance productivity, improve engagement, streamline operations, support entrepreneurship, and contribute to the development of next-generation digital economies. TDTHAI Africa provides a strategic framework through which we can evaluate and pursue those opportunities over the long term.”

About TDTHAI

TDTHAI is Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.’s artificial intelligence platform focused on enterprise AI deployment, workflow automation, digital transformation, and intelligent infrastructure solutions. Designed to support enterprises, government agencies, and organizations across high-growth markets, TDTHAI serves as a scalable framework for AI-powered productivity, automation, decision support, and next-generation digital services.

As part of Trident’s broader digital infrastructure strategy, TDTHAI is intended to support the integration of artificial intelligence across cybersecurity, digital identity, government technology, digital commerce, and enterprise technology ecosystems.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company’s strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, AI, enterprise software, and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH’s active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems, enterprise cybersecurity deployments, and AI-powered technology commercialization initiatives spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and technology-driven platform deployment, TDTH aims to establish scalable long-term digital infrastructure ecosystems serving both public and private sector markets.

With active operations and strategic initiatives in Ghana and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the world’s largest long-term opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure, enterprise AI deployment, and sovereign-scale technology modernization.

For more information, visit: https://tridentity.me

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the binding LOI, the proposed strategic partnership, the anticipated equity investment by Trident in Digital Innovations Group, the launch and commercialization of IRMA Engine Asia, the Company’s strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, estimated market size and growth rates, platform scalability, anticipated partnerships, potential acquisitions, operational deployment expectations, monetization opportunities, regulatory developments, government contracting processes, Nasdaq compliance matters, and future business performance.

Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including risks related to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, market conditions, the accuracy of third-party market estimates and projections, regulatory approvals, operational execution, cybersecurity risks, strategic partnership developments, technology deployment, customer adoption, commercialization efforts, government contracting processes, Nasdaq compliance matters, capital market conditions, geopolitical developments, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

PR & Media Contact:

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting

Press@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.com

888-228-0122





Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: investor@tridentity.me