High Roller Technologies to Launch ROLR Brand with $25 Million Free-To-Trade Prediction Challenge Ahead of Official Prediction Markets Product Release

The free, skill-based contest pays cash to winning traders every week and offers successful qualifiers a chance at a $25 million grand prize

Las Vegas, NV, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR) today announced the launch of ROLR’s free-to-trade prediction platform and the $25 Million ROLR Challenge ahead of its official prediction markets product launch, with an eight-week, skill-based competition paying cash rewards each week and culminating in a chance to win a $25 million grand prize.

ROLR’s $25 Million Free-To-Trade Challenge kicks off as prediction markets move into the cultural mainstream, and as one of the busiest summers of global sport gives traders a deep slate of real-world outcomes to engage with, including the World Cup. In this challenge, traders climb a weekly leaderboard based on the accuracy of their predictions, with top ranked traders each week earning cash prizes and qualifying for a chance at the coveted grand prize.

“The ROLR Free-To-Trade Challenge marks a significant milestone for the Company as it unlocks our ability to commence pre-launch marketing efforts,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. “We built this competition platform to give traders a first look at our new brand, and to offer an opportunity where skill, accuracy, and engagement may be rewarded. With a summer full of global sporting events and our regulated launch on the horizon, we see this as an excellent on-ramp to engage traders that will define the ROLR community.”

The release of ROLR’s Free-To-Trade Challenge is also a first look at High Roller’s new prediction markets brand, ROLR. The $25 Million ROLR Challenge is available at ROLR.com, with more than $100,000 in guaranteed cash prizes and giveaways across the 8-week period. Guaranteed prizes include $1,000 Top Predictor awards each week, $5,000 Monthly Champion prizes, referral rewards, and cash giveaways of $15,000 and $50,000.

Cash prizes are open to eligible U.S. residents who are at least 18 years old or the age of majority in their state of residence (whichever is greater) in participating states, and void where prohibited. No purchase is necessary, and a free alternate method of entry is available. The Official Rules will be posted with the full list of eligible states and complete eligibility requirements, entry and prize details.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta , and its prediction markets brand, ROLR . The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039