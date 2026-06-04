Tribeca Enterprises CEO Rebecca Glashow and Two-Time NBA Champion Kenny Smith to Speak at Jupiter Festival Miami

MIAMI, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Festival , the new global gathering for leaders across media, entertainment and sports, today announced that Rebecca Glashow, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, and Kenny Smith, two-time NBA champion, acclaimed broadcaster and cultural commentator, will participate as featured speakers at its inaugural event taking place Oct. 6–9, 2026, in Miami.

Founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises has become a global force in storytelling across film, television, music, audio, immersive experiences and live events. As CEO, Glashow leads the company’s portfolio, including the Tribeca Festival, Tribeca Studios, Tribeca Films and award-winning production company Missing Pieces.

Known to millions as “The Jet,” Smith played 10 seasons in the NBA and won back-to-back championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995. Following his playing career, Smith became one of the most recognizable voices in sports media as an analyst and commentator, helping shape the modern intersection of sports, entertainment and culture.

“Rebecca and Kenny each represent the evolution of modern storytelling and influence in different but equally powerful ways,” said William Mellis, CEO and Co-Founder of Jupiter Festival Miami. “From premium entertainment and global media strategy to sports, culture and audience connection, they embody the conversations shaping the future of content and commerce.”

“Rebecca has helped build one of the world’s most influential storytelling platforms, while Kenny has become a trusted voice at the intersection of sports, media and entertainment,” said Eric Markgraf, Co-Founder of Jupiter Festival Miami. “Their careers reflect the convergence that’s transforming how audiences discover, engage with and value content.”

At Jupiter Festival, Glashow and Smith will join leaders from across media, entertainment, technology and sports for conversations around the future of content, storytelling, audience engagement, platforms and the evolving creator economy.

Joining Glashow and Smith at Jupiter Festival are additional industry leaders including Anish Melwani, former Chairman and CEO of LVMH North America, and Doug Shapiro, independent advisor and former senior executive at Boston Consulting Group.

The event will also feature senior executives and innovators from companies including FOX One, YouTube, McDonald’s, Paramount, Whalar Group, Seattle Sounders FC, Adelaide, Balich Wonder Studio and M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

Additional speakers and programming announcements will be made in the coming months.

To learn more about Jupiter Festival Miami and purchase tickets, visit www.jupiter-miami.com .

About Jupiter Festival

Jupiter Festival is a global gathering of leaders across media, entertainment and sport, designed to connect decision-makers, creators, and brands shaping the future of content and commerce. Taking place October 6–9, 2026, in Miami, Jupiter Festival brings together thousands of senior executives, hundreds of world-class speakers, and the industry’s most influential voices for three days of high-impact networking, collaboration and deal-making.

Built to go beyond the traditional conference model, Jupiter Festival is engineered for meaningful connection—combining curated meetings, AI-powered matchmaking and immersive experiences across Miami’s most iconic venues. Inspired by the world’s leading business festivals, Jupiter Festival creates a dynamic platform where ideas are sparked, partnerships are formed and the future of the global media ecosystem is shaped.

For more information visit: https://www.jupiter-miami.com/