New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG) Announces Closure of Reg A Offering No later than June 10th, 2026

Shifts to non-dilutive private financing to fuel aggressive revenue growth strategy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG), a forward-thinking leader in tech and infrastructure scalability, today announced a pivotal strategic shift designed to maximize shareholder value and accelerate its timeline for major revenue and company growth.

​A New Era for Shareholder Value: Reg A Closure

​Effective no later than June 10th, 2026, NGCG will officially be closing its Regulation A (Reg A) offering. The company will be officially done raising capital and selling shares at these current valuation levels. This decisive move prevents further equity dilution, signaling management’s strong conviction that the current stock price does not reflect the true intrinsic and future value of the company.

​Non-Dilutive Funding Secured

​To fund its next phase of hyper-growth without impact on the retail share structure, management is currently finalizing terms with a private lender to secure non-dilutive loan financing. This influx of institutional capital will provide the financial runway needed to execute upcoming corporate milestones while protecting early investors.

​Aggressive Acquisition Paradigm & Major Updates Coming Soon

​NGCG’s forward momentum is accelerating. Shareholders can expect major updates arriving shortly regarding the company's current acquisition pipeline and an update on an ongoing audit being currently done on a company NGCG has signed a non-binding LOI to acquire, that was recently disclosed to shareholders via a press release that was put out on April 30th.

​In tandem with these pending updates, NGCG is actively scouting and negotiating with additional revenue-producing, app-based companies. The strategic criteria for these targets are clear:

​Immediate, high-margin revenue contribution

​Strong user retention and market scalability

​Synergistic alignment with NGCG’s existing digital footprint

​The Path Forward: Profitability and Uplisting

​Every strategic decision being made at NGCG is driven by a singular focus: positioning the company as a highly profitable powerhouse. By combining non-dilutive capital injections with rapid, revenue-positive acquisitions, NGCG is aggressively building the financial foundation required to meet the stringent requirements for an uplist to a larger reputable stock exchange.

​"We have reached a turning point, and we believe we are positioned to be a large revenue producing company in the near term, closing the Reg A protects our capital structure, and moving toward private debt financing shows our commitment to non-dilutive growth. We are hunting for cash-flowing app ecosystems that will rapidly scale our top and bottom lines. Our ultimate destination is a major exchange, and we are driving toward that future right now", said CEO Jacob DiMartino.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG) is focused on identifying and developing scalable, revenue-generating business opportunities across emerging technology sectors, with a strategic emphasis on artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital platforms.

​Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

​This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "future," or similar expressions. These statements, including those regarding the closing of the Reg A offering, securing private lender financing, pending and future acquisitions of app-based companies, future profitability, and plans to uplist to a senior exchange, are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to various factors, including market conditions, the company’s ability to successfully negotiate and close private financing or acquisitions, and general economic conditions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

New Generation Consumer Group Inc.

Phoenix, Arizona

Email: InvestorRelations@ngcg.com