Complete State-of-the-Art Molded-Pulp Packaging Equipment Available Via Two-Day Online Auction

BETHESDA, Md., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, announced the upcoming online auction of state-of-the-art molded-pulp packaging equipment from Rev 1 Packaging, a global manufacturer of sustainable molded fiber containers. The sale will be conducted via the AllSurplus marketplace in partnership with Dean Machinery International.

Late-model molded-pulp packaging equipment from global manufacturer Rev 1 Packaging will be available across a two-day online auction format taking place June 23 and June 24, hosted by Liquidity Services in partnership with Dean Machinery. The sale features rarely available, late-model container manufacturing cells located in Fort Worth, TX. Rev 1 Packaging produces compostable and recyclable molded fiber containers used across food packaging, electronics, and pharmaceutical applications.

"This auction provides a strong opportunity for manufacturers to acquire late-model molded pulp production equipment in a clean-room environment, enabling them to quickly establish or expand sustainable packaging capabilities," said Chris Register, Liquidity Services Vice President, Capital Assets Group.

The machinery and equipment at Rev 1 includes multiple late model (2021–2022) pulp forming cells in a “clean-room” environment, including:

Meishi pulp formers, hot presses, and trimming systems

ABB robots for wet and dry processing

Complete quality control laboratory equipment

Extensive spare tooling

Pulping, air handling, material handling, and plant support systems



This opportunity provides manufacturers with immediate access to molded pulp production capabilities. To view and bid on available equipment, visit Day 1 (June 23) and Day 2 (June 24) auction events on AllSurplus. For more about Dean Machinery International, visit deanmachinery.com.

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Dean Machinery International

Dean Machinery International provides asset appraisal valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of industries to include printing and converting of paper, carton, corrugated, tissue, pulp molding and flexible packaging materials. With 40 years of experience, Dean Machinery offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise and marketing innovation to drive results.

Contact:

Liquidity Services, Inc.

Public Relations

publicrelations@liquidityservices.com