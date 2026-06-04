CPI Aero Announces New Long Term Supply Agreement to Manufacture Engine Air Inlet Assemblies for Embraer Phenom 100EX

- Production of the Phenom 100EX inlets will supplement the current Phenom 300E inlet program –

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ/ B3: EMBJ3), has awarded a life-of-program supply agreement to CPI Aero to manufacture engine inlet assemblies for the Embraer Phenom 100EX business jets. The first assemblies produced by CPI Aero has been delivered to Embraer in May of 2026.

In October 2023, Embraer unveiled the Phenom 100EX, the company’s latest evolution from the Phenom 100 series, which has served its loyal customers since 2008 with over 400 aircraft in operation. Adopted and trusted by owner-pilots, private companies, and flight academies, the Phenom 100 series is the most trusted entry-level platform in the industry. Now, the new Phenom 100EX delivers superior cabin comfort, operational versatility and pilot-centric avionics to offer the ultimate flying experience.

“We are excited to build on our existing relationship with Embraer, one of the world’s premier aircraft manufacturers. This program is a perfect fit for CPI’s Aerostructures Assembly & Integration Market Segment and builds on the experience and performance we have on the Phenom 300 series, having delivered over 1900 inlets to date. We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities on the Phenom 100 program and to earning Embraer’s continued business,” stated Dorith Hakim, President and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products.

Our OEM customers in the defense sector include (i) Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky Aircraft, for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the UH-60 BLACK HAWK©, the MH-60 Seahawk, the CH-53E and the CH-53K King Stallion; (ii) RTX Corporation, formerly Raytheon, for the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers, the Advanced Tactical Pods, the MS-110 & TacSAR Reconnaissance Airborne Pods, Hypersonic Missile Wings, and B-52 Radar Modernization; (iii) L3Harris for the Next Generation Jammer Low-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers; (iv) Collins Aerospace, for RF Enclosures; (v) Northrop Grumman Corporation, for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, the Airborne Laser Mine Detection Pod, welded tubes, aerial refueling probes, and welded fluid tanks; and (vi) the DOD/USAF and the Defense Logistics Agency for the T-38 Pacer Classic and T-38 Talon. Our OEM customers in the civil aviation market include Embraer S.A. for the Phenom 300 and Phenom 100.

Our funded backlog of remaining performance obligations exceeds $95 million and the unfunded backlog of future orders for the expected duration of existing programs is $400 million. Our total backlog is $495 million.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “look forward,” “continued business” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s backlog, future performance, anticipated production activities, continued operational execution, and customer relationships, market presence, and expectations regarding continued momentum. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on X @CPIAERO.

Contacts: Investor Relations Counsel CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Alliance Advisors IR Robert Mannix Jody Burfening Chief Financial Officer (212) 838-3777 (631) 586-5200 cpiaero@allianceadvisors.com rmannix@cpiaero.com



