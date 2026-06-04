Factory-Built Housing Gains Momentum as Supply Crisis Deepens

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechMediaWire Editorial Coverage : The U.S. housing market continues grappling with mounting affordability concerns and a persistent lack of available homes, challenges that conventional construction methods have struggled to alleviate. Limited housing inventory remains a major issue across much of the country, while elevated mortgage rates, labor shortages and rising material expenses continue to place homeownership beyond reach for many individuals and families. Industry analysts estimate that millions of additional homes are required to satisfy existing demand, with the shortage impacting urban, suburban and rural communities alike. As affordability concerns deepen, attention is increasingly turning toward faster and more scalable construction alternatives. Factory-built and modular housing systems are gaining traction as viable solutions because they may reduce build times and improve operational efficiency. Within this evolving landscape, BOXABL ( profile ) has appeared with a strategy centered on manufacturing foldable, factory-built homes capable of being transported efficiently and rapidly assembled on-site. The company, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ: FGMC), is establishing itself where housing innovation, advanced manufacturing and scalable residential development intersect. As demand for affordable housing options continues expanding, BOXABL’s business model reflects a broader movement toward modernizing residential construction and delivery systems. BOXABL joins a group of major players — including D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) and Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) — focused on residential or commercial construction, housing demand and large-scale building solutions, including automation, artificial intelligence and next-generation manufacturing technologies.

Housing supply limitations throughout the nation have reached levels many economists consider deeply structural and increasingly difficult to resolve.

An important recent milestone for BOXABL and FG Merger II Corp. occurred when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the companies’ joint Form S-4 registration statement.

BOXABL’s expansion efforts have attracted considerable investor participation; the company has raised $200-plus million from more than 50,000 investors in the past five years.

BOXABL’s operational strategy is based on the idea that residential construction can be performed more efficiently through centralized factory production systems rather than relying entirely on fragmented, site-based construction processes.

Automation and artificial intelligence are playing a more important role in advanced manufacturing environments, and BOXABL is incorporating these modern tech innovations into its production systems to improve scalability and operational efficiency.



The Nation’s Housing Deficit Continues Expanding

Housing supply limitations throughout the nation have reached levels many economists consider deeply structural and increasingly difficult to resolve. According to a 2026 housing supply analysis, the country entered the year with an estimated shortfall of roughly 4.03 million homes, the result of years of insufficient construction relative to population and household growth. The report indicated that residential construction activity has not kept pace with demand, worsening affordability problems across numerous demographic groups and geographic regions. Simultaneously, elevated borrowing costs and persistently high home prices continue placing pressure on buyers and renters throughout the country.

The economic consequences associated with the housing shortage extend well beyond residential real estate markets. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports that the national housing deficit surpassed 4.7 million homes, cautioning that the imbalance is playing a part in reduced labor mobility, escalating housing expenses and broader economic stress. At the same time, the median existing-home price in the United States rose to a record $417,700 earlier this year, despite relatively soft sales activity, highlighting the continuing disconnect between affordability and available supply. In many regions, housing inventory remains well below pre-pandemic levels, while elevated interest rates continue discouraging prospective buyers. For many households, especially first-time purchasers, affordability challenges remain one of the most significant barriers to entering the housing market.

Additional industry statistics further demonstrate the scale of unmet housing demand. Realtor.com projected that approximately 1.36 million housing starts occurred, even as the nation continued facing a housing deficit exceeding four million units. Combined with median home prices hovering near the $400,000 level, some analysts forecast that the total addressable housing opportunity extends into the trillions of dollars. The shortage has had a disproportionate affect on younger generations, with millions of Gen Z and millennial households unable to purchase homes because of affordability constraints and limited housing inventory.

Traditional homebuilding methods have had difficulty addressing the supply gap at sufficient speed. Labor shortages, zoning restrictions, high material costs and extended construction timelines continue slowing development activity in many areas. As a result, modular and factory-built housing systems are increasingly being discussed as possible alternatives capable of accelerating production while reducing construction complexity and costs. This growing attention has fueled interest in companies such as BOXABL, which aims to apply scalable manufacturing concepts to residential construction through foldable, factory-built housing units designed for rapid deployment.

Regulatory Progress Moves Merger Forward

An important recent milestone for BOXABL and FG Merger II Corp. occurred when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the companies’ joint Form S-4 registration statement, which is connected to their proposed business combination. According to company communications and SEC documentation, the effectiveness notice was issued on May 12, 2026. The development represents a major procedural advancement in the merger process and brings the transaction closer to completion.

The companies have announced that FGMC shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposed transaction and related matters during a special meeting planned for June 9, 2026. Assuming shareholder approval and satisfaction of all remaining customary closing conditions, the combined entity is expected to begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol BXBL. Under the proposed structure, FGMC would remain the surviving public entity and would subsequently be renamed BOXABL Inc., while current FGMC shareholders would retain their ownership positions in the newly combined company.

This SEC effectiveness process represents a critical component of SPAC transactions because it provides investors access to detailed information regarding the structure, risks, financials and operational plans associated with the proposed merger. BOXABL and FGMC have encouraged investors and shareholders to carefully review the Form S-4 filing and related proxy materials available through SEC filings and investor-relations resources. Those documents provide additional detail concerning transaction mechanics, ownership arrangements, risk disclosures and anticipated governance following completion of the merger.

For BOXABL, a NASDAQ listing could significantly expand awareness among both institutional and retail investors while also potentially enhancing access to capital markets. Access to public financing may also support the company’s broader goals of increasing production capacity, expanding manufacturing operations and pursuing additional growth initiatives within the housing sector. The proposed transaction represents a growing trend in which emerging manufacturing and technology-oriented housing companies seek public listings to support and even accelerate commercialization efforts amid an increasing demand for affordable housing solutions.

Investor Attention in Housing Technology Rises

BOXABL’s expansion efforts have attracted considerable investor participation; the company has raised $200-plus million from more than 50,000 investors in the past five years. That level of engagement shows strong public interest in alternative housing solutions as affordability concerns continue reshaping residential real estate markets. The scale of investor involvement also underscores increasing awareness of modular and factory-built housing systems and their possible long-term significance.

Part of the company’s attraction comes from its effort to apply manufacturing principles commonly associated with the automotive sector to residential construction. BOXABL’s long-term vision encompasses homes that could be mass produced within automated factory environments and delivered quickly to buyers. The company’s foldable housing technology is intended to simplify transportation logistics while allowing units to be deployed on-site, potentially reducing production timelines relative to traditional building methods.

Shifting consumer preferences may also contribute to increasing interest in standardized housing solutions. Across numerous industries, consumers are placing greater value on convenience, quicker delivery times and simplified purchasing experiences. BOXABL’s strategy is focused on aligning housing production with broader trends already playing out in e-commerce, logistics and advanced manufacturing sectors. Advocates of modular and factory-built housing posit that these systems may eventually improve scalability, consistency and affordability compared to conventional site-built construction methods.

Manufacturing-Based Construction Expands Possibilities

BOXABL’s operational strategy is based on the idea that residential construction can be performed more efficiently through centralized factory production systems rather than relying entirely on fragmented, site-based construction processes. Traditional construction typically involves long timelines, coordination among multiple subcontractors, weather-related interruptions and inconsistent labor availability across different markets. Factory manufacturing, on the other hand, seeks to standardize and centralize production within a more controlled environment. This manufacturing-focused methodology has gained increasing attention as developers and policymakers alike look for more efficient methods of expanding housing supply.

BOXABL’S modular housing platform is built to accommodate a variety of residential and commercial uses. The company’s homes are designed to fold for transportation efficiency and be assembled at the final destinations. The modular design potentially allows the units to serve numerous applications, including workforce housing, accessory dwelling units, multifamily communities, hospitality projects and emergency housing deployments.

The company notes that its housing platform is centered on “radically simplified engineering” intended to simplify construction while maintaining efficiency, quality and contemporary design aesthetics. The homes support multiple floor plans and layouts, including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom configurations, while also utilizing standardized modular components capable of stacking and connecting into larger residential developments.

The company also highlights modern exterior styling and upscale interior finishes, offering features such as high ceilings, oversized windows, full-sized appliances, premium cabinetry and contemporary design details intended to create a spacious and high-quality living environment. BOXABL states that its factory-built production system combines scalable manufacturing with customizable housing options designed to appeal to modern consumers while supporting affordability goals.

Scalability remains a key component of the broader modular housing thesis. Industry analysts have suggested that standardized and repeatable manufacturing processes could help reduce waste, improve quality consistency and shorten overall construction timelines. Factory-based production also enables year-round manufacturing activity that is less vulnerable to weather disruptions. These characteristics have contributed to growing interest in modular housing systems as part of broader efforts to address ongoing housing shortages nationwide.

BOXABL’s longer-term vision is focused not only on producing homes but also on building manufacturing infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale deployment. As housing demand exceeds available supply in many markets, companies able to increase production throughput while maintaining cost discipline may draw greater interest from municipalities, developers and investors searching for scalable housing solutions. The company’s emphasis on factory-based efficiency mirrors broader industrial trends increasingly influencing the future of residential construction.

Automation, AI Enhance Production Systems

Automation and artificial intelligence are playing a more important role in advanced manufacturing environments, and BOXABL is incorporating these modern tech innovations into its production systems to improve scalability and operational efficiency. Manufacturing automation may reduce bottlenecks, strengthen quality control and increase production consistency, particularly in high-volume settings. For housing builders, these proficiencies could be especially important as companies work to address large-scale supply shortages while managing labor constraints and cost pressures.

AI-enabled manufacturing systems may also enhance operational performance through predictive maintenance capabilities, defect reduction and workflow optimization. As production facilities become more digitized, manufacturers are fully utilizing automation tools and data analytics to improve planning, scheduling and resource allocation. BOXABL’s focus on technological integration represents a significant shift to industrialized construction systems that combine manufacturing discipline with residential development.

Beyond manufacturing homes, BOXABL has also discussed possible opportunities aligned with services connected to housing ownership and occupancy. The company’s wider business strategy involves potential future revenue streams connected to financing, insurance and maintenance-related services. These higher-margin offerings could eventually generate recurring revenue channels alongside the company’s home manufacturing operations.

The intersection of rising housing demand, manufacturing automation and AI-driven operational systems is reshaping the way some companies think about residential construction. Although factory-built housing comprises a comparatively small portion of the broader housing market, interest in scalable alternatives is increasing as affordability pressures intensify nationwide. BOXABL’s approach shows the company’s efforts to position itself within this developing landscape by joining modular housing, automated manufacturing and service-oriented business opportunities into a incorporated platform created for long-term scalability.

Building the Future at Scale

The construction industry is undergoing a significant transformation as companies seek new ways to address housing shortages, infrastructure demands and growing pressure for greater efficiency. Across the sector, organizations are increasingly adopting manufacturing-inspired operating models, digital technologies, automation and artificial intelligence to streamline construction processes, improve productivity and accelerate project delivery. These innovations are helping reshape how homes, commercial facilities and critical infrastructure are planned, built and managed in an increasingly complex environment.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is the largest U.S. homebuilder by volume since 2002 and operates in 126 markets across 36 states. The company’s large-scale production is outlined in its 2Q 2026 report, which notes that during the 12 months ended March 31, 2026, it closed 83,832 homes in its homebuilding operations, in addition to 3,593 single-family rental homes and 2,359 multifamily rental units in its rental operations. The company also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a publicly traded national residential lot development company. D.R. Horton’s Business Development team is charged with making investments in new technologies, and in 2022 made an investment in Boxabl as detailed in its 2022 ESG Report.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) operates as a manufacturing company: disciplined, capital efficient and focused on the process of building homes rather than the business of holding land. The company’s strategy is focused on being a manufacturing company, on improving operational flexibility, reducing construction costs and cycle times, and improving returns on inventory and equity over the long term. “By executing land developer agreements and land bank partnerships, we have created a just-in-time finished homesite delivery model that reduces capital tied up in land, enables the efficiency of capital markets execution, improves operational flexibility, and concentrates our resources and management attention on what we do best — building quality homes efficiently and at scale,” the company states.

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is expanding its national platform through strategic acquisitions and operational scale. Most recently, the company announced the acquisition of Diamond Energy Systems Inc., which specializes in mechanical insulation with the majority of its sales derived from retrofit work between industrial and commercial applications. Company officials noted that the acquisition adds approximately $12 million of annual revenue and expands its mechanical insulation offerings throughout the Upper Midwest region.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is integrating the Procore Platform with the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint to accelerate the construction of AI factories and other essential infrastructure. The company reports that this initiative will establish a continuous digital thread throughout the entire construction lifecycle to build safer, faster and smarter infrastructure. According to the announcement, Global AI demand is outpacing the speed at which AI factories can be built and the initiative will address this challenge by helping enable teams to model design changes in a high fidelity, physically accurate 3D digital twin rapidly. By balancing construction speed with operational precision, Procore will help enable critical infrastructure to come online faster and help make sure it is optimized for peak performance.

These developments reflect a broader shift toward scalable, technology-enabled construction solutions capable of meeting long-term demand while improving operational performance. As builders, suppliers and construction technology providers continue to integrate advanced manufacturing principles, digital workflows and AI-powered tools into their operations, the industry is moving toward a future where projects can be delivered faster, more efficiently and with greater precision than ever before.

For more information, visit BOXABL .

Additional Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

Additional information about the transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement has been filed by FGMC in a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The proposed transaction has been submitted to shareholders of FGMC for their consideration. FGMC has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the SEC, which has been declared effective, and a prospectus pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act (the “Prospectus”), which includes the definitive proxy statement distributed to FGMC’s shareholders in connection with FGMC’s solicitation of proxies for the vote by FGMC’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction and other matters described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to BOXABL’s shareholders in connection with the completion of the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents have been mailed to BOXABL stockholders and FGMC shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed transaction. Before making any voting or investment decision, FGMC and BOXABL shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC by FGMC in connection with the proposed transaction, as these documents contain important information about FGMC, BOXABL and the proposed transaction. Shareholders may obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other documents filed by FGMC with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a written request to FG Merger II Corp., 104 S. Walnut Street, Unit 1A, Itasca, Illinois 60143 or to BOXABL 5345 E North Belt Rd Las Vegas NV 89115.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “plan,” “project,” “will,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements include: projections of market opportunity and market share; estimates of customer adoption rates and usage patterns; projections of development and commercialization costs and timelines; expectations regarding BOXABL’s ability to execute its business model and the expected financial benefits of such model; expectations regarding BOXABL’s ability to attract, retain, and expand its customer base; BOXABL’s deployment of Casita; BOXABL’s expectations concerning relationships with strategic partners, suppliers, governments, regulatory bodies and other third parties; future ventures or investments in companies, products, services, or technologies; development of favorable regulations and government incentives affecting BOXABL’s markets; the potential benefits of the proposed transaction and expectations related to its terms and timing; and the potential for BOXABL to increase in value.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of BOXABL and FGMC.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include: that BOXABL is pursuing an emerging technology, faces significant technical challenges and may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; BOXABL’s historical net losses and limited operating history; BOXABL’s expectations regarding future financial performance, capital requirements and unit economics; BOXABL’s use and reporting of business and operational metrics; BOXABL’s competitive landscape; BOXABL’s dependence on members of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the capital requirements of BOXABL’s business plans and the potential need for additional future financing; BOXABL’s ability to manage growth and expand its operations; potential future acquisitions or investments in companies, products, services or technologies; BOXABL’s reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; BOXABL’s ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; risks associated with privacy, data protection or cybersecurity incidents and related regulations; the use and regulation of artificial intelligence and machine learning; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; uncertainty or changes with respect to taxes, trade conditions and the macroeconomic environment; the combined company’s ability to maintain internal control over financial reporting and operate a public company; the possibility that required regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction are delayed or are not obtained, which could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; the risk that shareholders of FGMC could elect to have their shares redeemed, leaving the combined company with insufficient cash to execute its business plans; the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings or government investigations that may be commenced against BOXABL or FGMC; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; the ability of FGMC or the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed transaction or in the future; and other factors described in FGMC’s filings with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings and potential filings by BOXABL, FGMC or the combined company resulting from the proposed transaction with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements reflect the expectations, plans and forecasts of BOXABL’s and FGMC’s management as of the date of this communication; subsequent events and developments may cause their assessments to change. While BOXABL and FGMC may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon these statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this communication, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

An investment in FGMC is not an investment in any of its founders’ or sponsors’ past investments, companies or affiliated funds. The historical results of those investments are not indicative of future performance of FGMC, which may differ materially from the performance of our founders’ or sponsors’ past investments.

Participants in the Solicitation

FGMC, BOXABL and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from FGMC’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of FGMC’s and BOXABL’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction as set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus filed by FGMC and BOXABL with the SEC. You can find more information about FGMC’s directors and executive officers in FGMC’s and BOXABL’s joint proxy statement/prospectus dated May 12, 2026, and in periodic reports filed by FGMC with the SEC. You can find more information about BOXABL’s directors and executive officers in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This communication is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of the securities described herein in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or exemptions therefrom. INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

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