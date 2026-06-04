Lakeland Fire + Safety Selected for National Firefighter PPE Framework in the United Kingdom

£220 Million Multi-Category Award Framework Positions Lakeland as a Comprehensive PPE Supplier to UK Fire and Rescue Services

Intended Award Covers Structural Turnout Gear, Hoods, Gloves, and Boots Across Lakeland’s Eagle and Jolly Brands

Framework Creates Long-Term Opportunity to Support Fire and Rescue Services Across the UK

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that its Eagle Technical Products subsidiary has received notification of an intended award across multiple product categories under the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) National Firefighter PPE Framework in the United Kingdom. The award remains subject to customary conditions, including final contract execution.

The NFCC National Firefighter PPE Framework is a nationally coordinated procurement program supporting fire and rescue services across the UK, with a total potential value of up to £220 million over a seven-year term across all awarded suppliers. Lakeland is one of seven suppliers selected to participate.

No minimum purchase volumes are guaranteed under the framework, and participating suppliers will have the opportunity to compete for contracts with fire and rescue services throughout the UK over the term of the agreement. Lakeland expects to participate in onboarding and implementation activities following finalization of the framework agreement.

Lakeland’s intended award includes structural turnout gear, firefighter hoods and gloves under the Eagle brand, as well as firefighter boots under the Jolly brand, positioning the Company as a multi-product supplier within the framework and reinforcing the breadth of its integrated Fire + Safety portfolio.

The intended award builds on recent Lakeland Fire + Safety momentum, including the April 2026 launch and NFPA 1970:2025 certification of the Lakeland FireFlex Elite-L 100 Structural Firefighting Boot, as well as additional NFPA 1970:2025 certifications across gloves, hoods, helmets, structural turnout gear, and proximity gear. Together, these developments reflect Lakeland’s continued execution of its strategy to build a broader, multi-category fire services platform serving first responders across key global markets.

“We believe this outcome reflects the strength of our product portfolio and our ability to compete across multiple categories within the global fire market,” said Jim Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Fire + Safety. “Securing an intended award in turnout gear, hoods, gloves and boots underscores the value of our multi-brand strategy and the long-term investments we have made to deliver head-to-toe protection for first responders. We view the United Kingdom as an important strategic market and believe this framework provides a meaningful platform for sustained growth in the region.”

The evaluation process included detailed assessment across quality, technical compliance, innovation, site operations and pricing. Eagle achieved full technical compliance and demonstrated strong performance in logistics, supply chain resilience and order fulfillment.

Kevin Rae, Executive Vice President, EMEA Fire Sales added, “We have already begun engaging with fire brigades across the UK and are encouraged by the early interest. Our team is focused on supporting departments with high-quality, reliable PPE solutions as the framework moves into implementation, and we look forward to building lasting partnerships with the services we are privileged to support.”

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our M&A strategy and tariff mitigation plans. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.