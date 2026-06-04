Advisor360° Appoints Milind Mehere as CEO to Lead Next Phase of AI-Native Growth

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360°, the financial platform built around the complete advisor workday, today announced the appointment of Milind Mehere as Chief Executive Officer. A fintech entrepreneur with a track record of building companies from category creation to scale, Mehere steps into the role as Advisor360° enters its next era of AI-native growth.

The appointment marks a deliberate evolution in Advisor360°’s leadership. Building the platform required deep industry knowledge and the operational discipline to earn the trust of enterprise wealth management firms. Leading it through its next phase requires something different: a founder who has built AI-native financial platforms, who understands what it takes to scale a business in this space, and who brings the ambition to match what the platform is capable of.

Mehere succeeds Mike Fanning, who came out of retirement to guide Advisor360° through a critical period of strategic transition. Under Fanning’s leadership, the platform was strengthened and the team’s momentum accelerated. Fanning will remain engaged as a strategic advisor, ensuring continuity through the transition.

“Advisor360° has built what most companies are still trying to assemble: scaled enterprise software, a connected data model, deep advisor workflows, and a profitable business serving nearly 2 million households and 10,000 advisors. That’s a powerful foundation for building applied AI in wealth management. We’re at an inflection point for how AI reshapes advice, advisory productivity, and firm growth. My goal is to help this team accelerate that transformation and build a platform that makes advisors smarter, faster, and more competitive.”

— Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer, Advisor360°

Mehere co-founded Yodle, an ad-technology platform, and scaled it to more than $200 million in revenue and 1,400 employees before its $342 million acquisition by Web.com in 2016. He then founded and was the CEO of YieldStreet (now WillowWealth), a leading private-market investing platform, for nine years. Most recently, Mehere founded AutonomyFinance.ai, an AI-native platform building an intelligence layer for financial advisors. Autonomy uses clients’ data and agentic AI to deliver more personalized and proactive advice. That experience will inform Advisor360°’s next chapter as the company accelerates its AI roadmap and builds toward a more intelligent, automated, and personalized advisor experience.

Across his career, Mehere has demonstrated the discipline Advisor360° now requires: identify a gap the incumbents cannot fill, build the category, and scale with conviction.

Mehere’s background speaks directly to this moment, and his perspective on the platform runs deep. Having served on Advisor360°’s board of directors for the past two years, Mehere brings firsthand knowledge of the business and has worked closely with a board that includes leaders such as William D. Green, former Chairman and CEO of Accenture, and Bob Davis, Managing Partner of Highland Capital Partners. Advisor360° is not a startup finding product-market fit. It is a scaled platform already serving advisors and firms, with deep experience across every app, workflow, and client relationship. For advisors, that means a platform that gets more valuable the more they use it.

“We conducted an exhaustive search for a leader who combines technology vision, wealthtech expertise, and the operational instincts to scale a high-growth company. Milind is exactly that leader. He has built companies in this space, understands both the opportunity and the urgency, and is joining a team with a strong foundation and a clear opportunity to win.”

— Matt Deitch, Board Member, Advisor360°

Mehere joins a company built for this moment, one that supports how advisors choose to specialize, how they choose to affiliate, and how they choose to operate, on a single open ecosystem the advisor owns. That combination of advisor choice, a wealth operating system, and a connected data model is what defines Advisor360°’s financial platform.

ABOUT ADVISOR360°

Advisor360° is the Autonomous Financial Platform™ for advisors, the only experience built around the complete advisor workday. Powered by a wealth operating system and a Unified Data Fabric®, Advisor360° gives advisors the freedom to choose how they specialize, where they affiliate, and what technology powers their practice, all on a single connected platform. Advisor360° weaves intelligence into every workflow, recommendation, and client interaction. With support for wealth, insurance, and banking on one platform, Advisor360° enables the holistic, personalized financial advice that modern clients expect, and the operational independence that modern advisors demand.