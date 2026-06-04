Ahead of World Oceans Day, OCEARCH Highlights Global Ocean Success Stories and Signs of Recovery

JACKSONVILLE, FL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As World Oceans Day approaches on June 8, OCEARCH is shining a spotlight on a story that often gets overlooked: while ocean challenges remain, science, conservation, and community action are delivering measurable results for positive change.

From recovering white shark populations in the western North Atlantic to the discovery of more than 1,100 new marine species, recent developments across the United States and other parts of the world demonstrate that targeted conservation efforts are working and that there is real reason for hope beneath the surface.

"Too often, ocean stories focus only on what we're losing," said Chris Fischer, Founder and Expedition Leader of OCEARCH. "The reality is that, in the United States, we are in the midst of the Great Return to Abundance. Ocean management over the past 35 years has helped restore many marine populations to levels not seen since the 1960s. We now have a playbook for bringing ocean ecosystems back to abundance, and we have proven its success in our own waters. The question is: can we share that success with the world and ignite a global return to abundance for the benefit of future generations? When science guides conservation and communities come together, recovery is possible. World Oceans Day is a chance to celebrate progress while recommitting ourselves to the work still ahead."

Among the encouraging developments highlighted by OCEARCH:

• Western North Atlantic white sharks continue showing signs of recovery following decades of protection and scientific research.

• More than 10% of the world's ocean is now protected, marking a major global conservation milestone.

• NOAA reports 52 fish stocks have been rebuilt in U.S. waters, a powerful sign of the return to abundance that is benefiting marine life, recreational anglers, coastal communities, and a fishing economy that supports nearly 700,000 jobs.

• North Atlantic right whales experienced their best calving season since 2009.

• Scientists recently documented more than 1,100 marine species previously unknown to science.

• Sea turtle populations are rebounding in several regions thanks to decades of conservation efforts.

• Pacific and Atlantic bluefin tuna populations are exceeding recovery expectations.

• Smalltooth sawfish are showing encouraging signs of recovery in Florida, while SeaWorld Orlando recently celebrated the first successful U.S. birth of this critically endangered species.

• Innovative DNA technology is helping authorities combat illegal wildlife trafficking and protect vulnerable shark and ray populations.

For nearly two decades, OCEARCH has helped advance understanding of the ocean's most important apex predators through large-scale scientific expeditions, satellite tracking, and collaborative research. Since 2007, OCEARCH has completed 48 global expeditions, tagged and sampled more than 495 animals, and contributed to more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

One of OCEARCH's most significant contributions has been helping establish the scientific baseline for white shark populations in the western North Atlantic. Research conducted by OCEARCH and its partners has identified critical nursery habitats, migration corridors, and seasonal movement patterns that are helping guide conservation and management decisions.

"One of the most important lessons we've learned over the past several decades is that conservation works when it is informed by good science," said Dr. Robert Hueter, Senior Science Advisor for OCEARCH. "The recovery trends we're seeing in species like white sharks, along with encouraging signs across other marine populations, demonstrate that targeted protections, sustained research, and responsible management can make a measurable difference. These successes should give us confidence that investing in ocean science and conservation produces real results that benefit future generations."

"Hope is not wishful thinking—it's the result of science, data, and action," said Fischer. "The recoveries we're seeing today are evidence that conservation investments can work. The key is ensuring we continue supporting ocean access, research, education, and policies that conserve ocean ecosystems for future generations."

As part of its World Oceans Day campaign, OCEARCH is inviting the public to support ongoing shark research, ocean conservation, and marine education through the Meet A Shark Sweepstakes.

Participants can enter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime expedition experience with OCEARCH. The Grand Prize winner and a guest will join the OCEARCH team for an unforgettable experience aboard the M/V OCEARCH, while 100 additional winners will receive prize packs from OCEARCH, Costa Sunglasses, and YETI.

Additional Resources

Read the full "Waves of Progress: Signs of Recovery. Reasons for Hope." report:

OCEARCH.org/Waves-of-Progress

Track sharks in real-time using the free OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker:

OCEARCH.org/Tracker

Enter the Meet A Shark Sweepstakes:

MeetAShark.com

Learn more about OCEARCH:

OCEARCH.org

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About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a 501(c)(3) global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. Our mission is to return our world’s oceans to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S. and abroad.

OCEARCH is recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as white sharks, tiger sharks, and more.

Through its free Global Shark Tracker™ and mobile app, OCEARCH allows scientists, educators, and the public to follow the real-time movements of tagged sharks and learn about ocean science. The organization also offers a free STEM and NGSS-aligned curriculum that promotes ocean literacy and environmental awareness.

OCEARCH’s Global Headquarters is being developed in Mayport, Jacksonville, Florida, with strong support from the City of Jacksonville and the State of Florida, creating a collaborative campus for ocean research, conservation, education, and public engagement. The headquarters will serve as a hub for scientific discovery, workforce development, and learning, helping position Florida as a leader in ocean science and conservation.

OCEARCH’s research is proudly supported by the following socially responsible organizations: Costa Sunglasses, YETI Coolers, Yamaha Rightwaters, Landry’s Inc., Cisco Brewers, Seakeeper Ride, SeaWorld Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, and Disney Conservation Fund.

Learn more at https://www.ocearch.org

For Press Inquiries:

Avery Diaz

press@ocearch.org

(864)990-6524