Command Alkon's Command Cloud Platform Recognized as Silver Globee® Winner in 2026 Globee® Awards for Pioneers

HILLIARD, Ohio, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon is proud to announce that its Command Cloud Platform has been recognized as a Silver Globee® Winner in the 6th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Pioneers, a global awards program that recognizes achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles.

The Globee® Awards for Pioneers recognize achievements demonstrating forward-thinking approaches, innovation, leadership, operational transformation, technology advancement, customer impact, and measurable organizational progress across industries and markets worldwide.

Command Alkon is recognized specifically for its Command Cloud Platform, a cloud-native solution that modernizes operations across the construction materials supply chain.

“We are honored that Command Cloud has been recognized as a Silver Globee® Winner,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “This award reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative technology that helps materials producers and suppliers simplify operations and make faster decisions with real-time visibility across the supply chain and achieve measurable business results. We share this recognition with our customers, whose partnership and feedback continue to shape the evolution of Command Cloud.”

Purpose-built for concrete, aggregates, and asphalt producers, Command Cloud replaces fragmented legacy systems with a unified, scalable platform that connects production, logistics, quality, and business operations in real time.

Designed to support the operational complexity, scale, and uptime demands of heavy building materials producers, Command Cloud delivers enterprise-grade security and compliance, including SOC certifications, multi-factor authentication, single sign-on capabilities, and adherence to global privacy standards. The platform also provides 99.99%+ uptime, seamless updates, multilingual support, and open APIs that enable integrations across the broader technology ecosystem.

Unlike generic enterprise software, Command Cloud is purpose-built for the heavy building materials industry, connecting dispatch, production, quality, and business operations on a single platform. Through AI-driven insights, real-time dashboards, centralized data, and continuous innovation informed by close collaboration with customers, the platform helps producers make faster decisions, improve operational performance, and adapt to changing business demands.

The platform's impact continues to grow across the industry. Over the past 12 months, Command Cloud doubled its user base from 9,000 to 18,000 users and processed more than 24 million tickets. During that same period, customers used the platform to support the production of more than 13.4 million cubic yards of concrete, 3.7 million tons of aggregate, and more than 41,000 tons of asphalt. These results demonstrate Command Cloud's ability to deliver meaningful digital transformation, operational resilience, and measurable business value at scale.

Command Alkon was also recognized as the Best of Category winner in the Materials & Construction Industry Disruptor category, an honor awarded to the entry that received the highest overall score in its category. This distinction represents the top-ranked submission among all entries evaluated in that category, based on a data-driven scoring process conducted by independent industry experts worldwide.

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements across diverse areas of business and the workplace,” said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. “Your accomplishments reflect a commitment to excellence, progress, and measurable impact."

See the full list of 2026 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/pioneers/winners/

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Applications from experienced professionals worldwide were reviewed for participation in the judging process. Judges representing diverse industries and areas of expertise contributed to the evaluation process. The judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/pioneers/judges/

ABOUT THE GLOBEE® AWARDS

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs recognizing achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. These include programs focused on Achievement, Artificial Intelligence, Business, Cybersecurity, Leadership, Innovation, Impact, Excellence, Technology, and Pioneers. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit https://globeeawards.com.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com