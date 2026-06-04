Trending International Flavor Gochujang Leads Just Salad’s Summer 2026 Seasonal Menu

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Key facts of this press release:

Just Salad’s seasonal summer menu launched nationwide on June 4, 2026

launched nationwide on June 4, 2026 Just Salad’s summer 2026 menu features Gochujang Chicken Market Plate, Backyard BBQ salad, Honey Crispy Chicken salad, Parm Crunch salad and Chicken Poblano Soup

Gochujang Chicken is Just Salad’s hero protein of the summer, bringing a savory-sweet Korean heat profile to the brand’s limited-time menu.

According to Food Business News’ reporting on Kerry’s 2026 Global Taste Charts , Gochujang is the fourth fastest-growing flavor across the U.S. in 2026 within the meats and meals category





NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad , the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, turns up the heat this summer with a limited-time menu built around bold flavors, fresh ingredients and warm-weather cravings, now available at all locations nationwide .

This Just Salad's summer menu spans a new market plate with trending, global flavors, fan-favorite salads and summertime soup, starring:

Gochujang Chicken Market Plate (starts at $12.99): Just Salad’s hero protein of the summer. Gochujang is the fourth fastest-growing flavor nationwide in 2026 in the meats and meals category according to Food Business News’ reporting on Kerry’s 2026 Global Taste Charts , with launches incorporating gochujang having surged 120 percent in 2025 according to Whole Foods Magazine. Base : Basmati Rice Toppings : Gochujang Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, Kimchi, Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Onions Dressing : Gochujang Sauce

Just Salad’s hero protein of the summer. Gochujang is the fourth fastest-growing flavor nationwide in 2026 in the meats and meals category , with according to Whole Foods Magazine. Backyard BBQ (starts at $12.69 ): Built around crowd-pleasing BBQ Ranch and crispy, crunchy toppings made for the season. Base : Romaine Toppings : Crispy Chicken, White Cheddar, Pickled Red Cabbage, Corn, Crispy Onions Dressing : BBQ Ranch

Built around crowd-pleasing BBQ Ranch and crispy, crunchy toppings made for the season. Honey Crispy Chicken ( starts at $12.69 ): Threads the needle between indulgence and freshness, hitting sweet and savory in every bite. Base : Romaine, Spinach and Red Cabbage Toppings : Crispy Chicken, Feta, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Corn, Crispy Onions, Carrots Dressing : Homemade Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Threads the needle between indulgence and freshness, hitting sweet and savory in every bite. Parm Crunch ( starts at $12.99 ): Parmesan crisps add a memorable textural hook that makes this salad stand out. Base : Arugula and Romaine Toppings : Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Regenerative Organic Chickpeas, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Parmesan, Parmesan Crisp Dressing : Homemade Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Parmesan crisps add a memorable textural hook that makes this salad stand out. Chicken Poblano Soup (starts at $4.69): Just Salad’s seasonal soup special features comforting, savory chicken poblano flavor.





“The tastes of summer should be fresh, flavorful and bring something new to everyone’s table,” said Jhonny Castro, Culinary Director at Just Salad . “Gochujang Chicken brings a bold Korean-inspired kick to the menu, and our returning favorites bring the crunch, comfort and big flavor guests love.”

At Just Salad, health and sustainability are built into every meal, serving approachable, flavor-packed meals. This means homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, chef-designed recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. A leader in sustainable dining for two decades, Just Salad is best known for its reusable bowl program , which rewards guests with a free topping for every reuse, proving that small choices can add up to meaningful impact.

Join JS Rewards for free mystery bowl items after each purchase1 and monthly freebies available to all members (simply by downloading the Just Salad app for iOS and Android ). Earn free menu items – salads, warm bowls, smoothies, snacks, or drinks – or dollars-off discounts. Some rewards are unlocked through JS Rewards’ stamp program, in which collecting stamps unlocks free menu items from salads to market plates.

Try Just Salad’s spring menu items while you can in-restaurant, via mobile app or online at Order.JustSalad.com .

Just Salad Summer Menu Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Just Salad?

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant brand

Just Salad’s mission is to make everyday health and sustainability possible

Just Salad serves plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients

Just Salad offers more than 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies





How is Just Salad sustainable?

Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™

Just Salad is home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable bowl program

Just Salad has offered reusable bowls since its founding in 2006

Just Salad carbon labels its menu

Just Salad offers a Climatarian category to help guests make more climate-conscious choices

Guests who reuse Just Salad bowls help reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water use2 for a healthier planet





What is the hero protein for summer?

Gochujang Chicken is the hero protein for summer

Just Salad’s Gochujang Chicken Market Plate is bold, savory and globally inspired

Base : Basmati Rice

: Basmati Rice Toppings : Gochujang Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, Kimchi, Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Onions

: Gochujang Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, Kimchi, Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Onions Dressing : Gochujang Sauce

: Gochujang Sauce Gochujang is the fourth fastest-growing flavor nationwide in 2026 in the meats and meals category according to Food Business News’ reporting on Kerry’s 2026 Global Taste Charts

Launches incorporating gochujang having surged 120 percent in 2025





What are the freshest dishes this summer season?

Just Salad’s seasonal summer menu that launched June 4, 2026

Features Chicken Poblano Soup, Honey Crispy Chicken, Parm Crunch, Backyard BBQ, Gochujang Chicken Market Plate

Just Salad’s Backyard BBQ, Parm Crunch and Honey Crispy Chicken are returning seasonal favorites





Where are Just Salad locations?

More than 120 locations

New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

Washington D.C.





About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has more than 120 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.

Media Contact

Just Salad

Adam Belmont

press@justsalad.com

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1Every eligible transaction of $12 or more, excluding taxes and fees

2Environmental Life Cycle Assessment