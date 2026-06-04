EvolTech Appoints Greg Arms as Senior Strategic Advisor

Atlanta, GA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvolTech is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Arms as Senior Strategic Advisor, supporting the company’s continued growth and market expansion.

Greg is a 40-year insurance industry veteran with deep experience in the Life, Health, and Pension insurance sectors, both in the US and internationally. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles at the industry’s foremost insurance carriers and brokers. In his advisory role, he will work closely with EvolTech’s leadership team to provide strategic insight into market trends, operational challenges, and the evolving needs of organizations within the insurance and healthcare ecosystem.

“EvolTech has developed proven technology solutions that enhance operational excellence and customer service for the organisations they support. It is exciting to work with such outstanding and thoughtful leaders, along with highly capable teams that design and deliver truly innovative outcomes for their clients.”

— Greg Arms, Senior Strategic Advisor

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to EvolTech as a Senior Strategic Advisor. His strategic perspective, global experience, and strong relationships across the insurance and healthcare-related sectors will help EvolTech better address the evolving needs of organisations across industries and geographies.”

— Thulasidharan LG, CEO, EvolTech

Greg’s appointment reflects EvolTech’s broader commitment to bringing together experienced industry leaders who can help guide the company’s strategic direction and foster meaningful collaboration across the insurance and healthcare ecosystem.

About Greg Arms

Mr. Arms is a 40-year veteran of the global insurance industry with deep experience in the Life, Health, Disability, and Pension sectors for both overseas assignments and U.S. based postings.

Over the course of his career, Greg has held senior executive roles with some of the industry’s foremost carriers and brokers. Specific leadership roles have included:

Chubb: Global Head of Accident & Health

Marsh: Global Co-Leader of Mercer Marsh Benefits

Willis Group: Chairman & CEO of Global Employee Benefits Practice

UnitedHealth Group: Chief Marketing Officer and International CEO

AIG: President & Worldwide Director of Group Management Division

Currently, as President & CEO of The Arms Group, Greg advises growth-stage healthcare, insurance, and technology companies on innovation strategy, operational performance, market positioning, executive leadership, and strategic partnerships. Greg actively supports several private investment firms focused on healthcare and insurance innovation, including Frontline Healthcare Partners, AMB Wealth, and Argosy Healthcare Partners.



Connect with Greg Arms on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gregarms/.

About EvolTech

EvolTech is a technology company delivering AI-first engineering, cloud modernization, product development, and technology-driven operations to clients across banking, financial services, fintech, mortgagetech, insurance, and healthcare. Headquartered in the United States with dedicated global delivery, EvolTech combines the agility of a specialized firm with the depth of an enterprise-grade delivery model. From building intelligent automation and modern cloud architectures to developing purpose-built products and scaling client operations through technology, EvolTech works alongside clients and partners to deliver sustainable, technology-agnostic solutions that drive measurable outcomes.



Learn more at www.evoltechgroup.com .

Contact: info@evoltechgroup.com | www.evoltechgroup.com

WEB

www.evoltechgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad04ca86-a436-4215-a89c-d9e854def7ed