America's Caregiving Dilemma: 90% Burnout, a Gen Z Reckoning, and the AI Lifeline Families Need

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A comprehensive new national survey commissioned by LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) , a provider of personal safety and connected care technology, reveals the full scope of America’s caregiving crisis: 90% of current family caregivers show symptoms of burnout, and the youngest generation is bearing a disproportionate share of the burden.

At the same time, nearly 8 in 10 caregivers say they would embrace AI-powered health monitoring, contradicting the assumption that technology is unwelcome in caregiving. These findings emerge at a moment of national urgency, with 63 million Americans now serving as family caregivers, nearly 1 in 4 adults. The emotional, financial, and professional toll those caregivers carry has remained largely invisible.

Burnout at Record Levels with Gen Z the Hardest Hit

Ninety percent of current family caregivers show burnout symptoms; 20% describe their burnout as severe. While caregiver fatigue has long been recognized, the LogicMark data reveals its full magnitude has yet to be captured. The impact falls hardest on Gen Z, the youngest caregivers now entering the workforce.

Gen Z caregivers are more affected than any older cohort, both professionally and personally. Nearly two-thirds (62%) say caregiving cuts into their job performance, compared to 44% of Millennials and 45% of Gen X. Half (50%) say caregiving has damaged their personal relationships, a rate that outpaces Millennials (41%) and Gen X (38%) by significant margins.

“Most people picture caregiving as a middle-aged concern and, alarmingly, they are avoiding conversations around this phenomenon,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. “The data says something totally different. Gen Z adults are quietly carrying one of the heaviest loads, and doing it without paid leave, any financial cushion, or the support systems older generations had time to build. This is a generational emergency hiding in plain sight.”

The Financial and Career Toll - Compounded by Policy

The economic consequences of caregiving are critical and falling hardest on those least positioned to absorb them. Nearly three-quarters of caregivers (73%) say caregiving has had or will have a significant impact on their financial stability. Sixty-seven percent report a direct impact on their own careers, a burden that falls hardest on women and younger caregivers navigating the earliest and most financially vulnerable stages of their professional lives. Lower-income caregivers are overrepresented throughout the data, confirming that families with the fewest resources are often shouldering the greatest share of care.

These findings come as Congress has enacted nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts , directly threatening home-based services that caregivers and their loved ones desperately need. The survey reveals how the financial system underneath families’ caregiving arrangements is contracting at the same time their personal costs are rising. Together, the financial and career data paint a picture of caregiving as a structural economic issue with serious consequences that could extend well beyond the caregiving years.

The Technology Paradox: Caregivers Are Ready for AI

One of the survey’s most striking findings cuts directly against the prevailing narrative about technology and eldercare caregivers. Despite this statistic, they are not resistant to AI. In fact, more than three-quarters of caregivers (77%) say they would embrace or try AI-powered health monitoring systems for their loved one.

“Caregivers don’t want a replacement for human connection,” Simmons said. “They would welcome a hybrid model where technology works in the background to support loved ones in their golden years. That’s a design challenge rather than an adoption problem, and it’s one we’re actively solving.”

Men and Women Not Having the Same Experience

The survey surfaces a consistent and significant gender divide in how caregiving is experienced. Men are more likely to describe caregiving as rewarding. Women are more likely to describe it as overwhelming and worrying, and they bear a disproportionate share of the financial and career consequences that go with it.

Women are also more likely to internalize caregiving’s emotional weight over time: 43% of women frequently think about the impact their own future care needs will have on their families, compared to 29% of men. That same sense of responsibility shapes how women think about aging, with 76% wanting to stay in their own homes, compared to 67% of men.

No. 1 Fear Isn’t Money or Time

When caregivers were asked to name their greatest fear, neither finances nor scheduling topped the list. The single most common answer was a loved one who resists help, cited by 29% of respondents.

This finding points to the emotional core of caregiving: the tension between a caregiver’s concern for their loved one’s safety vs. that person’s desire to maintain independence. It is a dynamic that financial support, workplace flexibility, and technology alone cannot resolve, and one that many families are navigating without guidance.

More on the survey and additional resources for the caregiving crisis can be found at https://www.logicmark.com/logicmark-caregiver-and-care-recipient-survey/ .

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by LogicMark to better understand the experiences of family caregivers nationwide. Research was conducted by Talker Research in April 2026 and included 1,000 U.S. adults nationally. Respondents were randomly selected to provide a diverse range of perspectives across age, gender, geography, and caregiver status. Full survey data and methodology are available at LogicMark.com.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) is on a mission to enable people of all ages to lead lives with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides PERS, health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. LogicMark is dedicated to building a “Care Village” with proprietary technology, creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and directly to consumers. To learn more, visit www.logicmark.com .

Media Contact:

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