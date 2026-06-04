Smarsh and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Cloud-Based Communications Compliance Solutions to the Public Sector

PORTLAND, Ore. and RESTON, Va., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Smarsh’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s cloud-based communications compliance solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“Government agencies face growing challenges in managing communications across an expanding digital landscape while maintaining security, accountability and compliance,” said Lanika Mamac, General Manager, Public Sector at Smarsh. “By partnering with Carahsoft, we're making it easier for Public Sector organizations to detect and address risk early, preventing regulatory violations, financial losses and reputational damage. Together, we can empower agencies to navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance and make data-driven decisions with confidence.”

Smarsh empowers Government agencies to transform communications data into actionable intelligence. Its AI-powered communications platform captures, governs and analyzes communications across digital channels to uncover emerging risks, identify trends and surface critical insights. By combining communications governance, compliance, eDiscovery and automated supervision in a single platform, Smarsh enables agencies to strengthen oversight, accelerate investigations, improve decision-making and confidently address evolving regulatory, records management and security requirements.

“Smarsh gives agencies greater visibility into communication data while helping them meet complex compliance standards through its AI-driven technology,” said Alec Wyhs, Program Executive for Information Governance and Records Management Technology at Carahsoft. “The platform provides comprehensive monitoring and reporting capabilities, enabling agencies to manage risk, safeguard sensitive communications and maintain trust. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Smarsh to deliver its advanced compliance solutions to the Public Sector.”

Smarsh is pursuing Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorization, underscoring its commitment to meeting Federal security requirements and delivering secure communications governance solutions for Government agencies.

Smarsh’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or SmarshInc@carahsoft.com. Explore Smarsh’s solutions here.

About Smarsh

Smarsh empowers organizations to move from reactive oversight to proactive foresight by unlocking intelligence within their digital communications. Through a cloud-native, AI-powered platform for capture, archiving, and oversight, Smarsh enables regulated enterprises to identify regulatory, reputational, and operational risks early—before they escalate into financial loss or public exposure.

Trusted by a global client base—including 18 of the top 20 banks across North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as leading brokerage firms, insurers, RIAs, and government agencies—Smarsh is a critical partner in navigating today’s complex communications landscape. To learn more about the future of communications intelligence, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

Contact

Ratika Sadana

ratika.sadana@smarsh.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Records Management, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com