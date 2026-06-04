Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo 2026 Unveils Conference Program as Leaders from Industry, Education, and Government Prepare to Shape the Next Era of U.S. Connectivity

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As historic broadband investments, AI-driven infrastructure demand, and next-generation network technologies reshape the connectivity landscape, Questex’s Fierce Network and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) today unveiled the conference program for the fourth annual Broadband Nation Expo.

Taking place November 18-20 in New Orleans, LA, Broadband Nation Expo is the nation’s largest meeting ground for the U.S. broadband, digital infrastructure, and connectivity ecosystem – bringing together the decision-makers building, funding, deploying, and operating the networks that will power America’s future.

With the theme, "Broadband & Beyond–The Next Era of End-to-End Connectivity," Broadband Nation Expo serves as the industry's largest meeting ground for broadband providers, network operators, technology innovators, policymakers, investors, workforce leaders, and infrastructure stakeholders working to expand connectivity and accelerate digital transformation across the United States.

Register here .

“Broadband is no longer just about connectivity – it’s the foundation for economic growth, AI innovation, workforce development, education, healthcare, and national competitiveness,” said David Drain, Show Director, Broadband Nation Expo. “This year’s program brings together the leaders who are actively shaping that future. From BEAD implementation and broadband policy to fiber expansion, wireless innovation, data center growth and workforce development, Broadband Nation Expo is where the conversations that move the industry forward take place.”

Broadband Nation Expo brings together the entire connectivity ecosystem, including rural and regional broadband providers, network engineers, EPC contractors, state broadband offices, government leaders, satellite broadband providers, fiber and wireless infrastructure companies, data center operators, workforce development organizations, community broadband advocates, funding organizations, investors, technology vendors, cloud providers, and edge computing leaders.

Industry Leaders Confirmed to Speak

This year's conference program features leaders representing broadband operators, state broadband offices, federal and local government, workforce development organizations, infrastructure investors, technology innovators, and policy experts—all focused on accelerating the next generation of connectivity.

Confirmed speakers include:

Matt Myers, COO, All West Fiber

Donald Ray, Chief Development Officer, BAM Broadband

Brian Horton, Senior Director Head of Wireless Business, CCI Systems

Michelle Yirka, SVP Business Development, Chisholm Broadband

Anis Khemakhem, Chief Commercial Officer, Clearfield

Kenny Williams, District 9 Staff Representative, Communications Workers of America (CWA)

Mark Pearson, Broadband Interstate Coordinator, Communities Unlimited

Brian Vo, Chief Investment Officer, Connect Humanity

Veneeth Iyengar, Executive Director, Connect LA

Alan Jones, Chief Network Officer, C Spire

Butch Brock, CSO, Dragonfly Internet

Jason Mitler, Manager, FPUAnet Communications

Jeff Freyer, SVP, Grain Management

Steve Coran, Attorney, Lerman Senter PLLC

Ronnie Hammond, Director, Office Statewide broadband, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

Eric Bathras, Chief Technology Officer, Maryland Department of Information Technology

Carol Mattey, Principal, Mattey Consulting LLC

Eric Frederick, Chief Connectivity Officer, Michigan High-Speed Internet Office

Brandon Dinsmore, Tribal Outreach & Workforce Programs Specialist, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Jaimie Lenderman, Practice Leader, Omdia

Sue Marek, Editorial Director, Ookla

David Bronston, Special Counsel, Phillips Lytle

Caleb Henry, Direct of Research, Quilty Space

Jeff Kohler, Co-Founder, Rise Broadband

Bobbie Gilbert, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Ripple Fiber

Carla Shearer, General Manager, SCTelecom

Bill Steuber, Partner, Telecom Partners Group

Matt Larsen, CEO, Vistabeam

Berge Ayvaian, Senior Industry Analyst and Consultant, Wireless 20/20

Steven Schwerbel, Director of State Advocacy, WISPA

Kevin Uyeno, VP, Chief of Staff, Pivot-Tech Development, Inc

Bree Maki, Executive Director, Office of Broadband Development, Minnesota

Kimberly McKinley, Chief of Staff, TAK

Warren Woodward, Director of Broadband, XMission Internet

Rick Cimerman, VP, External & State Affairs Lead, NCTA

Paroma Sanyal, Principal, Brattle Group

Additional speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming months.

Why the Industry Comes to Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Connect: delivers curated one-to-one meetings between technology providers and broadband operators, connecting attendees with 30 senior technology leaders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers across the United States to foster valuable business opportunities and strategic partnerships. Learn more here .

delivers curated one-to-one meetings between technology providers and broadband operators, connecting attendees with 30 senior technology leaders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers across the United States to foster valuable business opportunities and strategic partnerships. Learn more . 20+ Hours of Networking: attendees will have access to more than 20 hours of networking experiences designed to spark conversations, facilitate partnerships, and connect professionals from across the broadband and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

attendees will have access to more than 20 hours of networking experiences designed to spark conversations, facilitate partnerships, and connect professionals from across the broadband and digital infrastructure ecosystem. NEW - The Fierce Network Innovation Awards Reception & Ceremony: taking place on November 19, the Awards program and ceremony will celebrate the companies, leaders, technologies, and innovations transforming connectivity and advancing the future of broadband.

taking place on November 19, the Awards program and ceremony will celebrate the companies, leaders, technologies, and innovations transforming connectivity and advancing the future of broadband. NEW - Post event workshop taking place November 20

NEW - Tracks: Built to Last and Hybrid Horizons



View the Broadband Nation Expo agenda here.

For additional information and registration, visit Broadband Nation Expo .

Stay connected with the latest updates by following Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X .

Partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo can be explored by contacting Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com .

About Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Expo is the premier industry event uniting the entire broadband ecosystem – from service providers and policymakers to technology innovators and community leaders. The event serves as a catalyst for collaboration, driving solutions to bridge the digital divide and ensure universal high-speed internet access. Produced in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Broadband Nation Expo will take place November 18-20 in New Orleans, LA.

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) advances trusted digital infrastructure for a connected world. Representing more than 400 companies globally, TIA brings industry and government together through standards development, government advocacy, certifications, and industry programs to support resilient, innovative infrastructure.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Katie Williams

Broadband Nation Expo

kwilliams@questex.com