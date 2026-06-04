Moomoo Partners with Kalshi to Expand Access to Prediction Markets





JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo Financial Inc. (“ moomoo ”), a leading global investment and trading platform that empowers self-directed investors with advanced market data and professional-grade tools, today announced its partnership with Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, to launch regulated event contracts, expanding access for eligible users to trade on the outcomes of major economic, political, and cultural events through a CFTC-regulated exchange.1

The new offering enables eligible users to buy and sell event contracts tied to real-world outcomes, including Federal Reserve decisions, inflation data releases, elections, and major global sporting events such as the 2026 World Cup. Event contracts are exchange-listed derivatives that allow participants to take positions on the outcome of specific events. Contract prices, ranging from $0.01 to $1.00, reflect the market-implied probability of the event occurring.

The contracts are fully collateralized and integrated directly into moomoo’s trading platform alongside equities, options, ETFs, and other investment products2, enabling users to access event-driven markets within a familiar brokerage experience.

“Our users are increasingly engaging with markets around major macroeconomic and news-driven events,” said Nate Palmer, President of moomoo U.S. “Event contracts through Kalshi provide a more direct and transparent way for eligible users to express views on those developments within a regulated market structure.”

"Prediction markets are built from the wisdom of the crowd," said Valeria Vouterakou, Counsel at Kalshi. "Integrating with moomoo to expand investor access will make the crowd even bigger, and help Kalshi continue dominating in our effort to become the global liquidity layer for prediction markets."

A Growing Market for Event-Driven Investing

Interest in event-driven markets has grown in recent years as investors seek additional ways to participate around key economic releases, monetary policy decisions, elections, and other significant developments that influence financial markets. By integrating event contracts into its platform, moomoo continues to expand access to emerging market products.

“Over the last decade, retail investing has become significantly more accessible through advances in technology and market access,” Palmer added. “The addition of event contracts to moomoo represents another step in the evolution of modern retail trading by giving investors new ways to participate in markets tied to real-world events.”

Key Features of moomoo's Event Contracts Offering:

Fully collateralized with defined risk characteristics

Transparent pricing designed for accessibility and retail participation

Seamless integration within moomoo's existing trading platform and tools



Expanding the Product Ecosystem

The launch further strengthens moomoo's evolving product ecosystem and reflects the company's broader vision of delivering modern, market access across emerging financial products and asset classes. The company just introduced a new Direct Crypto Deposit and Withdraw functionality to its platform, enabling users to transfer cryptocurrencies directly between their external Web3 wallets and moomoo accounts3, and recently rolled out Moomoo API Skills , a feature that makes agentic investing possible for users.4 As its product ecosystem expands, moomoo continues to prioritize tools that simplify investing and make professional-grade tools more accessible to everyday investors.

Restrictions apply. Event swap trading is not appropriate for everyone. Prediction markets are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., an FCM registered with the NFA. Certain contracts are unavailable in select U.S. states. Securities offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC Crypto services are offered by Moomoo Crypto Inc. ("MCI") (NMLS ID 2287314), a money services business registered with FinCEN (MSB Registration Number: 31000288349013). MCI is not a broker-dealer. Cryptocurrency services are not available in all states, see our full licensing disclosures at www.moomoo.com/us/support/topic4_600. Moomoo does not sponsor any AI agents or LLM. Any output from your AI agent connected to moomoo API Skills should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell or hold a security and should not be used as the basis of any investment decision. The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI"). MTI and its affiliates make no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy, completeness, quality, or timeliness of the output.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 30 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability, including being recognized as the #1 Broker for Stocks in North America in 2024 and 2025 by TradingView.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Financial Inc. is not affiliated with TradingView. For more information, please visit:

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/revealing-broker-awards-winners-2024-50143/

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/broker-awards-2025-winners-56493/

Media Contact:

Carlee Snyder

pr@us.moomoo.com

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as award shows and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com .

Contact

Elisabeth Diana

media@kalshi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/569a94bf-8e42-46e5-b264-687ca53fc518