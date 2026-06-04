Paragonix to Present New Organ Preservation Research at the 2026 American Transplant Congress Annual Meeting

Paragonix Technologies will present new clinical findings related to its liver and kidney preservation systems through multiple scientific presentations at ATC 2026.

The research being presented reinforces Paragonix’s ongoing commitment to evidence-based innovation and advanced organ preservation technologies to help improve transplant outcomes.

Paragonix will host an industry symposium at the meeting focused on innovation in organ preservation, transplant access, and continuity of care throughout the transplant journey.



WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies, Inc. , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies, organ offer, and surgical recovery services, is honored to announce the upcoming presentation of new clinical data supporting the use of its FDA-cleared and CE-marked controlled hypothermic preservation devices and transplant services. The data will be presented by a multi-center panel of clinical investigators representing the GUARDIAN Clinical Registries and will examine real-world post-transplant patient outcomes at the ATC Annual Meeting, held June 20-24, 2026, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Clinical investigators will share data and research related to Paragonix’s liver and kidney devices (LIVERguard® Donor Liver Preservation System and KidneyVault™ Renal Perfusion System) in one oral presentation and five posters throughout the conference, including:

Largest Multi-Center Real-World Assessment of Controlled Moderate Hypothermia in Donor Liver Preservation June 20, 2026, 5:06 PM - 5:18 PM - 206 A, Level 2

KidneyVault Expands Access to Continuous Hypothermic Machine Perfusion in Kidney Transplantation: A Single OPO Experience June 21, 2026, 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM - Exhibit Hall

Replacing Charter Flights with LIVERguard-Enabled Ground and Commercial Transport: Single-Center Cost and Safety Findings June 21, 2026, 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM - Exhibit Hall

Flying Smarter: Controlled Hypothermic Preservation Facilitates Commercial Air Travel for Donor Liver Transportation June 21, 2026, 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM - Exhibit Hall

“Buying Time”: Controlled Hypothermic Preservation Safely Extends Cold Ischemic Time in Liver Transplantation June 21, 2026, 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM - Exhibit Hall

Too Cold to Recover: Ice-Induced Preservation Injury Cannot Be Reversed by Normothermic Machine Perfusion June 21, 2026, 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM - Exhibit Hall



In addition to its scientific presentations, Paragonix will host an industry symposium featuring transplant clinicians and thought leaders who will discuss the evolving role of advanced preservation technologies in improving organ utilization, supporting clinical decision-making, and enhancing patient care from organ recovery through post-transplant management.

“The research being presented at this year’s conference highlights the continued momentum in abdominal preservation and transplantation,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, President of Paragonix. “We are honored to collaborate with leading transplant centers and investigators whose work is helping advance clinical innovation and improve outcomes and access for patients.”

To visit the Paragonix Technologies exhibit and meet members of the team at ATC, visit booth #127. For more information about Paragonix, visit www.paragonix.com .

About Paragonix Technologies



Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.

Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

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