NFTE South Showcase Advances Two Texas Student Entrepreneurs to National Stage

New York, NY, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) today announced the top student ventures from its South Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase, with two outstanding young entrepreneurs advancing to the U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase in New York City this fall. Selected from a competitive field of student businesses, these winners demonstrated innovation, strong financial acumen, and compelling pitches.

The students advancing to the national competition are:

Gizelle Terrones from Career Institute North in Dallas with her business idea Gigi’s Homers, which provides data-driven, expert training and specialized pitching machines, empowering competitive softball athletes to reach new heights.

from with her business idea which provides data-driven, expert training and specialized pitching machines, empowering competitive softball athletes to reach new heights. Carlos Anez, also from Career Institute North, with his business idea Powerful AI Hydration Bottle, a smart water bottle that can transform your daily hydration through AI.

These students will join top youth entrepreneurs from across the country at the U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase on Nov. 18, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, with the opportunity to advance to the World Finals on Nov. 19 at 787 Seventh Avenue in New York City.

“The South Showcase highlighted the creativity, resilience, and business insight that define NFTE students,” said Jennifer Lunt, Program Director in NFTE’s South region. “These young entrepreneurs are not only developing strong business ideas—they are building the confidence and skills to shape their own futures. We are excited to see them represent the South region on the national stage.”

In addition, NFTE South recognized several outstanding contributors who help make this work possible, including South Individual Volunteer of the Year Lincoln Cohoon of Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), South Corporate Volunteer of the Year Santander Bank, and South Teacher of the Year Brandon Brown. These honorees exemplify the commitment and collaboration that power NFTE’s mission and expand opportunities for young people across the region.

Competitors pitched their original business concepts to a panel of esteemed judges, including Brian Enzler, North Texas Region President at Fifth Third Bank; Andrew Torres, Bank Call Center Manager at EverBank; Eric Loller, SVP, CRA Exam Manager at First Horizon; and Arsh Kaur, Branch Manager at Prosperity Bank.

The NFTE South Showcase was hosted by Comerica Bank and presented by EY US, PayPal, the G-Unity Foundation, Santander, and Zuora, whose support helps expand access to high-quality entrepreneurship education and experiences for young people.

For media inquiries, contact Denise Berkhalter Miller, National Director of Communications, at mediainquiries@nfte.com or (917) 281-4362.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

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