Krane Launches Procurement OS: Live Construction Supply Chain Data to Evaluate Material Bids and Surface Risk During Preconstruction

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane officially launched Procurement OS, an enterprise materials procurement module that draws on live proprietary project performance data across the startup's $17B+ portfolio to provide supply chain materials intelligence during the preconstruction phase. The module pulls from lead times, supplier delivery performance, submittal cycle times, and material availability as they happen across live jobsites to flag supply chain risks and automatically screen supplier proposals for technical compliance. Procurement OS is built to move jobsite data intelligence upstream during equipment and vendor decision-making in preconstruction.

Krane's core materials management platform currently sits at the center of how construction teams manage the day-to-day flow of materials, from the moment a submittal is initiated through approval, fabrication, shipment, and jobsite delivery. Every transaction generates invaluable data: how long submittals actually take to process, which suppliers consistently deliver on time, which material categories are experiencing delays across the portfolio, and where real lead times diverge from what was quoted at bid.

Procurement OS takes this data upstream. Instead of making procurement decisions based on what worked on the last project or what a supplier claims in an RFP response, teams can now make decisions based on what is happening across billions of dollars in live construction activity. This is the shift: from procurement by assumption to procurement by evidence. In Q1 and Q2 of 2026, Krane identified that without its tools, the average time between when a procurement risk originated and when it showed up on a project schedule was 47 days.

“Materials risk needs to be mitigated 18 to 24 months ahead of when construction starts because lead times on critical-path materials have stretched well beyond historical norms, driven by global supply chain volatility and geopolitical events,” says Krane Founder and CEO Eshan Jayamanne. “Every day, our platform captures live data about how materials are moving through the construction supply chain - data that the industry has never had access to at scale. Procurement OS takes everything we’re learning downstream on active jobsites and pushes it upstream into where the greatest risk mitigation happens: in preconstruction.”

Krane's platform is deployed across major healthcare, data center, and institutional construction programs with top ENR-ranked general contractors and owner's teams managing some of the most complex projects in the country. Across its portfolio, Krane has delivered a 92% on-time material delivery rate, tracked over 2,000 supply chain risks before they reached the jobsite, and improved coordination efficiency by 82%. These outcomes are possible because the platform learns from every materials management project and applies that intelligence to the next one.

“Historically, understanding material availability came down to vendor calls, spreadsheets, and guesswork, and more often than not, it was too late. The earlier we know that lead times are shifting or a critical material is at risk, the more options we have, and Procurement OS gives us that intelligence during preconstruction, when it matters most,” said William Lichtig, Chief Innovation Officer at Boldt . “We're looking forward to working with Krane to layer Boldt's century of knowledge and lessons learned on top of what the platform already knows, making the intelligence even more actionable for the complex projects we deliver.”

Procurement OS is the next phase, built for the sectors where supply chain risk carries the highest cost, and where jobsite material supply chain data can make the biggest impact. In data center construction, where electrical and mechanical equipment represents up to 75% of the guaranteed maximum price, a single delayed transformer or switchgear delivery can push an entire project timeline by months, and cost millions in deferred revenue for the operator. In healthcare, where specialized medical equipment and building systems must meet stringent regulatory and infection control requirements, the difference between procuring 18 months early versus 12 months early can determine whether a facility opens on schedule.

In both verticals, Krane's data advantage compounds: the more projects on the platform, the richer the supply chain intelligence, and the more accurate the lead time and supplier performance signals become for every team using Procurement OS.

The module launches with an active supplier network drawn from Krane's existing project portfolio and industry partnerships, with significant expansion planned through the remainder of 2026. The platform is open, and suppliers and vendors not yet in the network can be onboarded and evaluated as new projects come online.

How Procurement OS Works

Procurement OS extends Krane's platform upstream into preconstruction, creating a continuous data loop from project planning through jobsite execution:

Specification-driven material extraction: Automatically identifies critical-path materials from project specs and drawings, eliminating manual procurement scoping

Automatically identifies critical-path materials from project specs and drawings, eliminating manual procurement scoping Live lead time intelligence: Surfaces real lead times drawn from active project data—not vendor estimates or industry averages—including risk profiles for materials with limited alternatives or tariff exposure

Surfaces real lead times drawn from active project data—not vendor estimates or industry averages—including risk profiles for materials with limited alternatives or tariff exposure Supplier performance scoring: Ranks and qualifies vendors based on actual delivery performance, submittal responsiveness, and compliance track record observed across Krane's project portfolio

Ranks and qualifies vendors based on actual delivery performance, submittal responsiveness, and compliance track record observed across Krane's project portfolio Automated bid compliance screening: Evaluates supplier proposals against project specifications so non-compliant bids are flagged before a buyer reviews them—teams spend evaluation time only on viable submissions

Evaluates supplier proposals against project specifications so non-compliant bids are flagged before a buyer reviews them—teams spend evaluation time only on viable submissions Portfolio-wide risk visibility: Gives procurement leaders a real-time view of where long-lead exposure exists across every project in their portfolio, so resources are directed where early action has the highest impact



Krane has already begun to deploy Procurement OS on jobsites across the United States, and is available as part of Krane's materials management platform for enterprise construction teams. General contractors, owner's representatives, and preconstruction managers interested in the module can learn more at www.krane.tech/en

About Krane

Krane is an AI-native platform built to de-risk the construction supply chain by managing materials at all stages of construction from preconstruction through active jobsite deployment. From submittals to lead time evaluation, and deliveries to purchase orders, Krane offers one connected system for materials management, updated in real time. Founded in 2023 by Eshan Jayamanne, a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) with more than a decade of experience leading large-scale construction projects globally, Krane is built by a team with more than 30 years of combined construction and operations experience. The company manages more than $17 billion in active construction projects across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

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