SecurityHQ Appoints Aaron Hambleton as Senior Vice President of Product & Services

LONDON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecurityHQ, a global cybersecurity company pioneering Security Performance Engineering for stronger operational performance and resilience, today announced the appointment of Aaron Hambleton as Senior Vice President of Product & Services.

In this newly formalized role, Hambleton will guide product and service innovation across SecurityHQ’s portfolio, including the continued development of SHQ Response, the company’s platform for security visibility, investigation, workflow, and reporting. Hambleton brings more than 12 years of cybersecurity experience spanning frontline operations, advisory services, regional leadership, and threat intelligence. His background gives him a practical understanding of what security teams need from their partners: clearer context, faster decisions, and services that improve over time.

“Aaron is a sharp strategist who understands what customers need from a security partner and how global threat activity should inform the services built around them,” said Feras Tappuni, CEO of SecurityHQ. “He brings the operational experience, threat intelligence perspective, and judgment needed to connect internal signals with external risk, helping customers make faster decisions and achieve more holistic security outcomes.”

Since joining SecurityHQ in 2020, Hambleton transitioned from operational security leadership into roles with direct responsibility for regional strategy, customer delivery, and global advisory services. In the Middle East and Africa, he led teams across service delivery, customer success, operational performance, and growth, giving him firsthand insight into how customer needs are changing. He has developed technology partnerships that expand visibility and control through enterprise-grade platforms, while broadening SecurityHQ’s portfolio with modular offerings that reflect how security teams actually work. His leadership across Global Threat Intelligence, Offensive Security, Exposure Management, and platform innovation helped contribute to SecurityHQ’s recognition by IDC as a leading MDR provider in the Middle East for two consecutive years.

“Most security teams already have enough noise. What they need is a clearer way to understand which risks matter, what action to take, and how each decision improves their security over time,” said Hambleton. “My focus is on building services that connect intelligence, exposure, and response so that customers can close the gap between detection and action, while improving their security with every decision.”

About SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ is a global cybersecurity company that helps organizations engineer, measure, and continuously improve the performance of their security operations. Founded in 2003, the company delivers flexible and technology-agnostic solutions through its Security Performance Engineering approach. Built around each customer’s environment, the approach brings together managed detection and response, threat and adversary intelligence, exposure management, and advisory services. With 400+ analysts and engineers across six global SecOps Centers, SecurityHQ provides 24/7 human-led detection, response, and continuous improvement. Its work is focused on reducing noise, improving decision-making, and strengthening security performance over time.

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