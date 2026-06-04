Stipple Bio Enters Multi-Target License Agreement with Lonza to Advance Precision Oncology ADC Therapies

– Multi-target agreement positions Stipple Bio to advance next-generation ADC therapies using Lonza’s clinically validated ADC platform —

— Stipple Bio’s Pointillist Platform identifies tumor-specific cell surface epitopes that, when combined with Lonza’s clinically validated ADC platform, may enable first-in-class and best-in-class ADC oncology medicines such as STP-100 —

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BASEL, Switzerland, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lonza, one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and Stipple Bio, Inc., a private biotechnology company harnessing epitope-level precision to create targeted cancer therapies, today announced a multi-target licensing agreement to support the development of next-generation precision oncology ADC therapies.

Stipple Bio is leveraging its Pointillist Platform to identify tumor-specific cell surface epitopes which enable the development of potent, high therapeutic index medicines designed to avoid on-target/off-tumor toxicity. Under the agreement, Stipple Bio will gain target-specific access to Lonza’s ADC technology platform to enable the design of potential first-in-class and best-in-class ADC products, including STP-100. This collaboration combines Stipple Bio’s novel epitope discovery capabilities with Lonza’s established GlycoConnect® ADC platform.

Jan Vertommen, Head of Commercial Development, Advanced Synthesis, commented: “We value the opportunity to work with Stipple Bio to support their innovative epitope discovery approach with our advanced ADC technologies. By combining their science with Lonza’s established bioconjugation platforms and efficient, scalable manufacturing capabilities, we aim to help Stipple Bio progress more precise and effective ADC programs with confidence and speed.”

Jeff Landau, Chief Executive Officer of Stipple Bio, added: "ADCs have become a core pillar of cancer treatment, and as the field advances, increasingly sophisticated design is translating into stronger efficacy and reduced off-target effects. We are pleased to be partnering with Lonza and believe that their clinically validated platform will be instrumental in enabling us to translate that design sophistication into effective and better tolerated therapies starting with our exciting lead program, STP-100.”

The terms of the agreement provide Stipple Bio with access to Lonza’s clinically validated, site-specific ADC technology platform including GlycoConnect® antibody conjugation technology, HydraSpace® polar spacer technology, and a toxSYN® linker payload. In addition, Lonza is eligible to receive upfront, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of resulting products. Lonza is responsible for manufacturing components that are related to its proprietary technologies, and Stipple Bio is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADCs.

About Stipple Bio

Our mission is to revolutionize precision oncology drug discovery and development by leveraging our Pointillist Platform which identifies tumor-specific cell surface epitopes, enabling us to develop life-changing medicines for cancer patients. Our founders are pioneers in cancer biology and our team has experience and success discovering, developing and commercializing oncology products. For more information, please visit the Stipple Bio website at www.stipple.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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