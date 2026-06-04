EpicQuest Education to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ), (“EpicQuest Education”, “EEIQ” or the “Company”), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, announced today that it will be presenting via video webcast at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Zhenyu Wu, Chief Financial Officer, and Craig Wilson, independent Board Member, will be presenting on behalf of the Company. EpicQuest Education is scheduled to present via video webcast on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM. To register for the online, live event, please click on the following link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757504&tp_key=cc5c9b4321&sti=eeiq

There will be a live question and answer session following the presentation, and attendees can also submit their questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel at http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference provides public companies a robust platform to present and communicate to the investment community in a time effective manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, and its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. Conference presentations will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company”) provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates Davis Academy a/k/a EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training university located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “could,” “intend,” “target” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC’s Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited