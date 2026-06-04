Modern Aviation Breaks Ground on Hangar Complex at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth, TX





FORT WORTH, Texas, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Aviation celebrated the groundbreaking of a new hangar complex at its Fort Worth (FTW) location at Meacham International Airport on June 3, 2026, marking a significant investment in the market and reinforcing its commitment to supporting continued growth within the aviation community.

The development project will consist of two hangars on parcel 14C, totaling approximately 87,150 square feet of combined hangar and office space. The complex will include two 39,200-square-foot hangars, each paired with a 4,375-square-foot attached office. Both hangars are designed to accommodate the largest business jets available today while enhancing operational efficiency and customer service offerings at the airport. The project is currently targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

This expansion represents a major step forward in Modern Aviation’s continued investment in Fort Worth and underscores the company’s long-term commitment to Meacham International Airport. The new facilities are expected to support increased demand in the region while providing modern, high-quality infrastructure for tenants and customers.

Modern Aviation President and CEO Mark Carmen said, “We are proud to break ground on this new hangar complex in Fort Worth, which reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in the communities and airports we serve. This project strengthens our ability to meet growing demand at Meacham International Airport and further enhances the exceptional service and facilities our customers expect from Modern Aviation.”

About Modern Aviation

Modern Aviation is a national FBO company operating 19 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Modern Aviation’s strategy is to acquire, develop and manage FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality, and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: https://modern-aviation.com

Contact:

Modern Aviation, Emmanuel Yapo eyapo@modern-aviation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5c021a2-87cb-47a7-8772-36ac0ae534e9