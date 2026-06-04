NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, Founder and CEO of Corniche Capital, will attend the Reindustrialize Summit, taking place June 16–17, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan. A nationally active industrial real estate developer and member of the New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA), he will use the summit to connect with manufacturers, infrastructure operators, and high-growth companies across a range of industries.

David Ebrahimzadeh develops and invests in industrial real estate across the United States, with a specialization in manufacturing space and powered land for data centers. Through Corniche Capital, he provides build-to-suit development for companies requiring purpose-built industrial facilities, along with acquisition and sale-leaseback solutions for occupiers seeking to unlock capital from real estate they already own.

Reindustrialize is one of the country’s leading gatherings of those rebuilding America’s industrial base — including manufacturers, technologists, investors, and operators focused on advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, and frontier technology. For David Ebrahimzadeh, the summit serves as a venue to meet counterparties on both sides of the industrial real estate equation, as well as founders building companies he may want to back.

At Reindustrialize 2026, David Ebrahimzadeh is looking to meet with:

Companies that need industrial space — whether build-to-suit development or existing manufacturing and industrial facilities.

— whether build-to-suit development or existing manufacturing and industrial facilities. Companies that own industrial real estate and are interested in a sale-leaseback to free up capital while retaining operational control of their facilities.

and are interested in a sale-leaseback to free up capital while retaining operational control of their facilities. Companies raising capital — with strong interest in the defense sector and genuine openness to compelling opportunities across other industries.



“Reindustrialize brings together the operators and innovators rebuilding America’s industrial base,” said David Ebrahimzadeh, Founder and CEO of Corniche Capital. “I’m attending to meet companies that need space to grow, owners looking to free up capital through a sale-leaseback, and founders building the next generation of defense and frontier-technology businesses. If that’s you, I’d like to connect while we’re both in Detroit.”

Corniche Capital is a New York City–based commercial real estate developer with active venture capital and private equity investments. The firm develops and acquires industrial real estate nationwide, while also investing in companies across the manufacturing, infrastructure, and advanced-technology sectors. Its real estate focus spans manufacturing space, powered land, and data center infrastructure, while its investment activity targets defense, aerospace, and frontier industries.

What distinguishes David Ebrahimzadeh and Corniche Capital is the integrated combination of capital and real estate under one roof. Most landlords provide only space, and most investors provide only money. David Ebrahimzadeh does both — developing and delivering the industrial facilities and powered land that companies need to operate, while frequently investing in the very companies he leases space to, or expects to back in the future. For founders and operators, that means a single partner who can house, power, and help finance their growth, aligning Corniche Capital’s interests with the long-term success of its tenants rather than passively collecting rent.

Corniche Capital is a member of the New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA), the trade association uniting the founders, operators, capital allocators, and policymakers driving the reindustrialization of the United States, with members spanning defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, energy, and venture capital. NAIA was born out of the first Reindustrialize Summit in 2024 as means to continue the momentum and translate reindustrialization needs into policy objectives. Reindustrialize is the movement’s preeminent annual gathering at the intersection of technology, manufacturing, and policy, and draws attendees representing more than $1 trillion in investable capital. Corniche Capital’s membership places it at the center of this ecosystem — positioned to pair the equity capital and physical infrastructure that defense startups, advanced manufacturers, and frontier-technology companies need to scale.

Attendees, exhibitors, and companies interested in meeting with David Ebrahimzadeh during the Reindustrialize Summit are encouraged to reach out directly to arrange a meeting using the contact details below.

Media & Meeting Contact

David Ebrahimzadeh

Founder & CEO, Corniche Capital

Email: david@cornichecapital.com

Phone: 917-207-7220

Website: https://www.cornichecapital.com

Connect:

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/davideb

X: https://x.com/debrahimzadeh

Instagram: instagram.com/davidebrahimzadeh