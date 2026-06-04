Cloudera Adopts Apache Polaris to Advance Open, Governed Data Access for Enterprise AI Anywhere

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced its adoption of Apache Polaris™ as part of its open data lakehouse architecture powered by Apache Iceberg™. Announced at Snowflake Summit 2026, the integration reinforces Cloudera’s commitment to open standards, interoperability, and governed access to enterprise data anywhere it resides.

As enterprises scale AI initiatives, they are increasingly challenged by fragmented data estates, governance complexity, and vendor lock-in. Cloudera’s recent Data Readiness Index 2026 found that 79% of organizations say their data-backed initiatives are hindered because they cannot access 100% of the data they need across environments, while only 18% report their data is fully governed. Cloudera’s adoption of Apache Polaris helps organizations securely access and share governed data across analytics and AI engines while maintaining centralized governance and operational control.

Apache Polaris, an open source catalog built around the Apache Iceberg REST Catalog specification, is designed to improve interoperability across modern data ecosystems and support governed access to enterprise data for AI and analytics. The integration enables organizations to reduce data movement and duplication while improving interoperability across modern data ecosystems, helping enterprises accelerate AI and analytics initiatives, simplify governance, and lower operational complexity across hybrid and multicloud environments.

The true benefits of interoperability are observed only if there is a trusted governance layer. Cloudera contributed a new Apache Ranger authorizer plugin as an external authorizer (Beta) in Apache Polaris 1.5—bringing enterprise-grade, centralized security and policy management to your data.

“Enterprises need the freedom to run analytics and AI wherever it makes sense for the business, without moving data or compromising governance,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “By adopting Apache Polaris, Cloudera is extending our open data strategy to help customers securely bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Cloudera’s adoption and contribution to the project reflects a shared commitment to giving enterprises greater flexibility, governance, and choice across their data ecosystems.”

This builds upon Cloudera’s AI & Data Anywhere strategy, enabling organizations to run AI and analytics across public clouds, data centers, and sovereign environments with consistent governance, security, and operational flexibility.

Attendees at Snowflake Summit 2026 can also connect with Cloudera onsite at Booth #1214 to learn how organizations are bringing AI to data anywhere across hybrid and multicloud environments. Cloudera will also be hosting the speaking session “3 Essentials for Building Winning AI Projects” at 1:30pm PT on Thursday, June 4 in Vertical Village Theater 2.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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cloudera@v2comms.com