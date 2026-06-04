GCM Grosvenor Reports $42 Billion Economic Impact and 47 million Union Work Hours from Infrastructure Advantage Strategy

CHICAGO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced the release of its 2025 Labor & Economic Impact Report. The report highlights the significant economic and workforce impact generated by its Infrastructure Advantage Strategy, which is built around investing in essential infrastructure assets supported by long-term secular demand trends and designed to create durable value for investors and communities alike.

The report also underscores how the firm’s differentiated approach, aligning institutional capital with organized labor, continues to deliver large-scale infrastructure, pursue long-term value creation for investors, and support high-quality jobs and local communities across the United States and Canada.

Through year-end 2025, the Infrastructure Advantage Strategy has generated:

$42.3 billion in total projected economic impact

$12.2 billion in projected income earned

$4.2 billion in estimated tax revenue across local, state, and federal levels

47.4 million cumulative union work hours, including 13.5 million hours in 2025 alone

These results reflect the continued growth and momentum of the Strategy, with cumulative union labor hours increasing more than tenfold since 2021.

“We know there isn’t a workplace that is safer or where workers are better protected and paid than a union workplace, and there aren’t projects that are better or more reliably built than union projects,” said Michael J. Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor. “Our Infrastructure Advantage Strategy demonstrates that aligning private capital with highly skilled union labor not only delivers critical infrastructure, from energy and transportation to digital and logistics, but also creates durable economic value for communities and long-term value for our investors and workforce partners.”

The Infrastructure Advantage Strategy is designed to pair strong labor standards and disciplined project execution with long-duration infrastructure investments positioned to benefit from secular growth trends across North America. This approach is reinforced by GCM Grosvenor’s Responsible Contractor Policy, developed in partnership with North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU), which promotes fair wages, strong benefits, safe working conditions, and workforce training.

“GCM Grosvenor's close partnership with the building trades has established the firm as an industry leader in infrastructure investing,” said Sean McGarvey, President of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU). “Through collaboration and strategic investment, the firm has demonstrated that strong labor standards and responsible investing go hand in hand."

Building the Infrastructure of the Future

The report highlights how GCM Grosvenor’s investments are supporting critical sectors of the modern economy, including digital infrastructure, clean energy, transportation, and supply chain logistics:

Digital Infrastructure: Supporting an estimated 77,000 jobs and generating approximately $27 billion in economic impact, driven by expanding demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure.

Supporting an estimated 77,000 jobs and generating approximately $27 billion in economic impact, driven by expanding demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure. Energy Transition: Advancing utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, contributing to job creation and regional economic growth while supporting the shift to clean energy.

Advancing utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, contributing to job creation and regional economic growth while supporting the shift to clean energy. Transportation & Electrification: Supporting approximately 35,000 jobs while investing in fleet electrification and workforce stability across North America.

Supporting approximately 35,000 jobs while investing in fleet electrification and workforce stability across North America. Supply Chain & Logistics: Strengthening critical infrastructure that connects agricultural production, energy markets, and global trade.

Across these investments, the Strategy’s emphasis on skilled union labor has enabled projects to meet tight timelines, maintain high safety standards, and deliver consistent operational execution.

A Scalable Model for Economic Growth

Since its launch in 2018, the Infrastructure Advantage Strategy has grown to more than $2.6 billion in assets under management, with investments spanning diverse sectors and geographies. The Strategy continues to expand as demand for infrastructure accelerates, particularly in areas such as AI-driven data centers, renewable energy, and resilient supply chains.

“Demand for infrastructure investment across North America remains strong, and the need for thoughtful, collaborative solutions has never been greater. We believe our Infrastructure Advantage Strategy is uniquely positioned to meet that moment, by pursuing long-term value creation for our investors while supporting workers and strengthening the communities where we invest,” Sacks added. “We are proud of the progress reflected in this report and grateful for the partnerships that make it possible. Together, we are building a stronger foundation for long-term growth, and we look forward to advancing that work in the years ahead.”

A link to the full 2025 Labor & Economic Impact Report can be found here.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $91 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 560 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Media Contact

Abigail Ruck

H/Advisors Abernathy

abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999

The Infrastructure Advantage Strategy utilized the IMPLAN Input-Output model to determine the economic impacts associated with its investments.