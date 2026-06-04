Vertus Group Expands Operations into Mexico with Latest Acquisition

MEXICO CITY, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertus Group, a division of Jonas Software and Constellation Software, today announced the acquisition of an undisclosed software company based in Mexico. The transaction establishes Vertus Group’s presence in the country and marks an important step in the group’s continued international expansion.

This acquisition represents Vertus Group’s first investment in Mexico and formally establishes its operations in the country. With a local presence now in place, Vertus is positioned to build relationships with founders, operators, and customers while exploring additional opportunities to expand its portfolio of vertical market software businesses across Mexico.

“This acquisition represents a great step as we expand Vertus’ operations into Mexico,” said Maria Demopoulos, Group Leader at Vertus Group. “Mexico has a growing ecosystem of strong software businesses built by talented teams. Establishing a presence in the country allows us to build long-term relationships, pursue additional acquisitions, and continue expanding the Vertus portfolio globally.”

The company will continue to operate independently with its existing leadership and team in place. As part of Vertus Group, it gains the backing of a long-term, supportive home and access to a network of resources focused on the sustainable growth and continuous improvement of portfolio companies.

With operations now established in Mexico, Vertus Group is actively seeking opportunities to build relationships with owners and operators of vertical market software businesses across the country.

ABOUT VERTUS GROUP

Vertus Group owns and operates independently managed software brands across several distinct verticals, offering them market-leading strategic guidance and unlimited growth opportunities. As a portfolio of Jonas Software and Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), Vertus Group employs the same buy-and-hold-forever approach to acquisitions as its parent organizations. The group’s primary goal is to acquire high-performing vertical-market software businesses while preserving the culture and legacies that have helped make these companies successful.

Learn more about Vertus Group’s acquisition process: Being Acquired.

MAIN POINTS OF CONTACT

Acquisition Inquiries – Mexico

Maria Demopoulos

Group Leader

Vertus Group

maria.demopoulos@thevertusgroup.com

Media & Communications

Joseph Albi

Marketing & Communications Manager

Vertus Group

joseph.albi@thevertusgroup.com