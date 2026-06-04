Spectrum Health Systems Expands Access to Care with Opening of New Treatment Facility in Lowell

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Health Systems, Inc., an innovative non-profit provider of evidence-based treatment for substance use and mental health disorders, today announced the opening of a new treatment facility at 10 Technology Drive in Lowell, Massachusetts. The newly renovated center reflects Spectrum’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality, community-based care in regions facing increased demand for substance use services.

“Lowell and the surrounding communities continue to face a critical need for accessible, comprehensive substance use treatment,” said Kristin Nolan, Chief Operating Officer at Spectrum Health Systems. “This facility meets individuals where they are, offering multiple levels of care under one roof to support a more seamless path to recovery.”

The Lowell facility provides three integrated levels of care, including a 16-bed inpatient detoxification unit with 24/7 medical monitoring, a 44-bed Clinical Stabilization Services (CSS) program for short-term residential treatment, and outpatient services offered six days a week with medication for addiction treatment as well as individual and group counseling.

“Expanding access to treatment in Lowell is an important step in addressing the substance use crisis impacting our community,” said Thomas A. Golden, Jr., City Manager of Lowell. “We are grateful for Spectrum Health Systems’ investment and commitment to supporting individuals and families on their path to recovery.”

The facility also reflects a collaborative approach to care, co-located with a program operated by Vinfen that offers an alternative to emergency rooms and incarceration for individuals experiencing behavioral health crises, allowing for more seamless transitions into Spectrum’s treatment services.

Since its founding in 1969, Spectrum Health Systems has helped countless individuals overcome addiction and reclaim their lives, and today offers the most comprehensive continuum of substance use disorder treatment services in the region. The addition of the Lowell facility further strengthens its ability to deliver timely, evidence-based care across Massachusetts.

The Lowell treatment facility, which is set to open in June and offer services to the public, is located at 10 Technology Drive, Lowell, MA 01851

For more information about Spectrum Health Systems, visit spectrumhealthsystems.org or call 1-877-MyRehab.

About Spectrum Health Systems

Based in Westborough, Mass., and founded in 1969, Spectrum Health Systems, Inc. is a private, non-profit substance use and mental health treatment provider. Spectrum offers the largest and most complete continuum of addiction treatment in New England – including medical detoxification, residential rehabilitation, outpatient services, medication for substance use disorder and peer recovery support. Spectrum also offers inpatient detoxification and residential treatment for commercially insured and private pay clients through its subsidiary, The New England Recovery Center.

Media Contact:

Madeline Lannigan

Matter on behalf of Spectrum Health Systems

spectrum@matternow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cefac350-6c14-444e-b7eb-3c1bb5a7f231