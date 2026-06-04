Alden's Organic Takes Taste Buds Around the World with New Global Delights Novelties

EUGENE, Ore., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alden's Organic, the #1 organic ice cream brand in the U.S., is expanding its frozen novelties lineup with the launch of new Global Delights bars, featuring flavors Mango Chamoy Twist and Thai Tea Swirl.

Mango Chamoy Twist Bars – Creamy organic mango ice cream is swirled with tangy chamoy, a Mexican pickled-fruit and chili condiment, for a sweet, salty, sour and spicy bite.

Thai Tea Swirl Bars – Inspired by the smooth, aromatic Thai street-tea tradition, this bar blends creamy Thai tea sorbet with a rich dairy swirl for an indulgent take on the Southeast Asian specialty drink.

Global flavors are reshaping the way Americans snack and indulge, with chamoy and Thai milk tea crossing from TikTok feeds into grocery. According to Innova Market Insights' 2026 Global Flavor Trends report, 51% of global consumers are now actively seeking cuisines from other countries, with ice cream and desserts called out as breakout categories for cultural fusion. The Global Delights collection meets that demand by bringing bold, internationally inspired profiles to the freezer aisle, crafted with the same organic, real-ingredient standards Alden's is known for.

"Our fans are asking for more bold and surprising flavor combinations," said Joelle Simmons, Chief Commercial Officer at Alden's Organic. "Mango chamoy and Thai tea are two of the most exciting global flavors having a cultural moment right now, and our new bars let fans experience them in a way that's premium and still 100% organic."

Mango Chamoy Twist and Thai Tea Swirl Bars are available now at aldensicecream.com and select retailers nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Natural Grocers (SRP $7.49 per 4-pack). Like all Alden’s Organic products, the bars are USDA Organic certified and Non-GMO Project Verified, crafted with the highest-quality ingredients, and free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

As a Certified B Corporation, Alden’s Organic is proud to uphold the highest standards of social and environmental impact. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.aldensicecream.com.

About Alden’s Organic

Founded in 2004, Alden’s Organic has been a leader in the organic frozen dessert industry, offering premium ice cream and sorbet made with wholesome, real ingredients. Known for its dedication to organic and sustainable practices, Alden’s Organic products are USDA Organic certified, Non-GMO, and free from artificial additives. The brand continues to innovate with options that cater to a variety of dietary needs, including gluten-free and vegan choices. Alden’s Organic is available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.aldensicecream.com.

Contact Info



Justine Goodiel

aldenspr@thinkmaxwell.com

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