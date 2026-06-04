NEXGEL to Present at Planet MicroCap Conference Las Vegas on June 16th –18th

LANGHORNE, Pa., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Conference on June 16 – 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.
Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026
Dates: June 16-18, 2026
Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Booth: #517
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 1:30 P.M. PT
Presentation Location: Track 3 - Da Vinci 3
Webcast: https://ir.nexgel.com/news-events/events-presentations
To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Nexgel@kcsa.com.
About NEXGEL, INC.
NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
Nexgel@kcsa.com