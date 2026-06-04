Gelteq Establishes Center of Excellence in China to Accelerate Product Development and Commercial Expansion

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq”) today announced the establishment of a new Gelteq Center of Excellence in Guangdong Province, China. The Gelteq Center of Excellence will serve as a strategic regional hub enabling deeper integration with and strategic access to one of the world’s fastest-growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystems.

Enhancing Development Capabilities Through Regional Hub

The establishment of Gelteq’s Guangdong Province-based Center of Excellence will strengthen the Company’s globally integrated development platform by leveraging regional infrastructure, technical expertise, and established innovation networks.

The hub is expected to support:

Accelerated product development and commercialization timelines

Expanded formulation, testing, and product optimization capabilities

Increased capacity to advance multiple development programs simultaneously





This strategy aligns with approaches adopted by leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that utilize regional innovation hubs to improve scalability, operational efficiency, and development execution across global pipelines.

It also positions Gelteq to participate in one of the most rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation markets globally, which, according to PharmCube, has cross-border out-licensing transactions originating from China estimated at nearly US$60 billion in deal value during the first quarter of 2026 alone.1

“This Center of Excellence represents a significant milestone in expanding Gelteq’s global development and commercial capabilities,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. “Establishing a strategic presence in China enhances our ability to accelerate product development, strengthen operational scalability, and participate more closely in one of the world’s fastest-growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation ecosystems, where increasing licensing, partnership, and acquisition activity continue to drive global industry interest.”

The Company remains focused on expanding its presence across key international markets that supports both near-term commercial opportunities and long-term pipeline development of products powered by Gelteq® technology.

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a biotechnology company that has developed a novel drug delivery platform in an ingestible gel form. Gelteq® technology, a propriety delivery technology, is designed to improve how active ingredients are formulated, stabilized and absorbed by the body. Gelteq specializes in research and development, product creation and manufacturing for partners across pharmaceutical, consumer health and animal health markets. Gelteq® technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug and nutrient delivery by enhancing bioavailability, improving patient compliance, and enabling precise dosing. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com

Gelteq Contact:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to Gelteq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 17, 2025. Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

1 PharmCube. (2026). NextPharma / NextBiopharm Database: China Cross-Border Biopharma Out-Licensing Transactions Tracker.