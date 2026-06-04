KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 JUNE 2026 AT 16.30 PM (EEST)

Kalmar’s updated Disclosure Policy is published

Kalmar Corporation’s Board of Directors has approved Kalmar’s updated Disclosure Policy, which documents the company’s main principles for disclosing price-sensitive information to the company’s stakeholders and communicating with the capital markets.

The new Kalmar Disclosure Policy will enter into force on 5 June 2026 and has been updated to align with the amendments to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 applicable from that date.

The policy is available on the company website and is attached to this release.

Kalmar Corporation





Attachments:

Kalmar Disclosure Policy





For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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