A. Duie Pyle Supports Students with $198,500 Through the Eleanor and James Latta Jr. Scholarship Fund

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 102-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces that the Eleanor and James Latta Jr. Scholarship Fund will award $198,500 to 43 students in 2026, continuing the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting the families of its employees.

Created in 2013 by former Pyle President Steve O’Kane and his wife, Cheryl, the scholarship fund provides financial assistance to the children and stepchildren of eligible Pyle employees pursuing higher education or attending trade school. Established with support from the Chester County Community Foundation, the fund honors Eleanor and James Latta Jr., the second generation of Pyle ownership, whose leadership helped shape the company’s culture of mutual trust, respect, loyalty and service.

The first three scholarships were awarded in 2014, totaling $15,000. Since then, the program has grown significantly, providing more than $836K to the children of Pyle employees. Each year, an independent committee reviews applications and selects recipients who demonstrate strong academic achievement and a commitment to giving back to their communities.

“My parents, Eleanor and Jim Latta, believed deeply in people and in the power of education to change lives,” said Peter Latta, Chairman and CEO at Pyle. “This scholarship honors their legacy while giving back to the families who have helped make Pyle what it is today. The Pyle People have shaped our company for more than 100 years, and supporting their children’s educational goals is one meaningful way we can continue investing in our shared future.”

For recipients and their families, the Latta Scholarship represents Pyle’s continued commitment to its people beyond the workplace and into the futures they are building.

“No words can express how grateful I am to be receiving this scholarship,” said Jalissa Rayo, a 2026 scholarship recipient and child of Holman Rayo Valle, a dockworker based in Carteret, N.J. “To the Pyle team, thank you so much for investing in mine and others’ futures. Your support truly means a lot, and I can’t wait to continue doing what is important to me.”

“A lot of time and determination went into my academic journey, along with my passion for community work,” said Skyler Tavarez, a 2026 scholarship recipient and child of Edwin Tavarez, a yard jockey at Pyle’s East Brunswick, N.J., Service Center. “I want to thank everyone who made this possible and allowed me to receive this scholarship from the Pyle team.”

Through the Eleanor and James Latta Jr. Scholarship Fund, Pyle continues to honor its legacy while supporting the next generation of students pursuing their educational and career goals.

To view the full recipient list, visit the Chester County Community Foundation’s Latta Scholarship Fund page . For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.