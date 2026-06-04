Benevity unveils AI-native CSR platform and new innovations at Benevity Live! 2026

CALGARY, Alberta, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc. , the global leader in enterprise impact software, announced a series of product innovations from the main stage of Benevity Live !, its annual conference bringing together corporate purpose leaders from around the world. Chief Product Officer, Candace Worley, and Chief AI Officer, Ian Goldsmith, unveiled the company's vision for an AI-native Enterprise Impact Platform, one where agentic intelligence is embedded into how companies operate their purpose programs and designed to be as responsible as it is powerful.

Built over 17 years, the Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform operates around the clock across more than 150 countries, backed by the industry's most comprehensive dataset, secure global disbursements, nonprofit due diligence, connected risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. As geopolitical volatility tests the durability of purpose programs, this infrastructure gives companies the confidence to build and expand their corporate impact programs, and gives Benevity the foundation to deliver agentic AI that is enterprise-ready from day one.

"Impact leaders are being asked to do more with less, in a more complex environment than ever before," said Worley. "The innovations we unveiled at Benevity Live! are built to change that equation. When we can take more of the operational burden off their plates, we are not just saving our clients time; we are giving them back the capacity to scale change in their communities at a time when purpose work is more critical than ever for talent retention, brand reputation, and risk mitigation."

Benevity manages more than $2 billion in grants every year for companies such as Principal Financial Group, Merck, Toyota Motor USA and The UPS Foundation. As part of becoming an AI-native platform, the company announced AI grant application scoring. This capability assists grantmakers in navigating high application volumes by scoring faster and more consistently, using each program’s own evaluation rubric and applicants’ own words as justification. Bias is mitigated through evidence-backed scoring to maintain transparency, while administrators retain full decision-making control.

Grants Scoring builds on the AI momentum Benevity is building with Grant Summaries and Match Assurance, adopted by more than 500 clients since its release in March 2026. The capability uses AI to read employee donation receipts, verify eligibility, and auto-submit matching requests. The impact has been significant: external match decline rates have dropped from 30% to less than 3%, and corporate responsibility teams that once spent 3–5 hours a week reviewing match requests are now completing the same work in about two hours.

Worley and Goldsmith also signaled that this is only the beginning. Goldsmith took to the stage to demo the Impact Workspace, the company’s first major agentic deliverable, coming later this year. The Impact Workspace is designed to gather data from across the Benevity ecosystem, surfacing what needs attention and executing routine work so CSR teams spend less time searching for answers and more time acting on insights.

“Responsible AI is the foundation for trust, not an afterthought,” said Goldsmith. “The real shift for the people running the world’s most ambitious purpose programs is agents taking on the operational load so their time goes to judgment, relationships, and impact. The Impact Workspace is the first expression of that: AI that gives people back the time to do the work only they can do."

AI innovations were just one part of a number of product releases that the Benevity team shared from the stage. Additional launches include:



Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Reporting: For financial institutions, documenting employee volunteering is a recurring compliance requirement. Benevity replaces manual, scattered data reconciliation with standardized reports, including geocoding for low-to-moderate income (LMI) area location verification.

Benevity Causes Portal: Social impact has always been rooted in personal choice and passion, made possible by Benevity's global nonprofit network of 2.5 million organizations. Nonprofits now benefit from improved visibility into their funding pipeline and consolidated reporting.

“Our AI-native approach has fundamentally changed how we plan and build. What used to take quarters now takes weeks, and that pace is only accelerating,” says Worley. “For our clients, that means the capabilities they have been waiting for are arriving faster than ever while maintaining the quality we have already had.”

To learn more about the Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform visit www.benevity.com .

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in enterprise social impact software. The Benevity all-in-one platform empowers the world’s most purpose-driven companies to seamlessly integrate corporate social responsibility into their core business strategy - driving measurable, scalable and lasting impact. Benevity has supported more than $36 billion to more than 560,000 nonprofit organizations and enabled over 7.7 million changemakers worldwide since 2008, empowering organizations to build trust, engage employees, increase retention and drive innovation. Its unified Enterprise Impact Platform supports giving, volunteering, granting and employee mobilization - backed by intelligent insights and a secure, global infrastructure. For more information, visit www.benevity.com.

Media contact:

Krista Lamp

press@benevity.com