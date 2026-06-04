Canon Canada Announces Strategic Partnership with ESET to Expand Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity Portfolio in Canada

Collaboration equips businesses with industry-leading cybersecurity protection, extending Canon’s existing managed IT portfolio backed by trusted infrastructure and technical expertise.

BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Canada Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that it has officially become an authorized gold reseller partner for ESET, a global pioneer in proactive digital protection and cybersecurity solutions. This strategic partnership strengthens Canon Canada’s existing managed IT services portfolio by integrating ESET’s industry-leading cybersecurity solutions into its broader technology ecosystem. Offered in addition to Canon's comprehensive suite of established operational solutions, this collaboration provides businesses across Canada with a seamless, integrated approach to network security, hardware infrastructure and operational support.

As cyber threats like ransomware, phishing and zero-day exploits grow in sophistication, corporate security is no longer an isolated IT concern – it is a foundational pillar of modern business continuity. By incorporating ESET’s award-winning security suite directly into its services portfolio, Canon Canada offers a powerful entry point for identifying operational vulnerabilities and advancing organizations toward a more mature, resilient posture.

"Our clients have long trusted Canon to manage their critical workflows and secure document environments,” says Gary Hansra, Senior Director of Sales, Service & Marketing Strategy, Canon Canada. “By introducing ESET as a powerful extension of our portfolio, we are adding specialized layers of security to our existing offerings. This partnership seamlessly extends that umbrella of trust across the entire digital perimeter – quickly protecting vulnerable endpoints and delivering the vast strategic advantages of Canon’s complete managed IT services."

Recognized for its layered threat prevention that combines AI and human expertise, ESET provides enterprise-grade protection that runs quietly in the background without degrading computer performance. This alignment supports business continuity with minimal impact on operations, total data protection and a dramatically simplified vendor ecosystem.

"As Canadian organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the need for high-performance, low-friction security has never been greater,” says Bob Bonneau, Country Manager, ESET Canada. “Canon Canada’s trusted role in managing critical business infrastructure makes it an ideal partner to extend that protection to the endpoint. Together, we’re enabling organizations to strengthen resilience and simplify their technology ecosystem, without compromising performance.”

Key Benefits for Canadian Businesses:

Simplified IT Management: Consolidate print, device fleet, network infrastructure and cybersecurity under a single, trusted provider.

Consolidate print, device fleet, network infrastructure and cybersecurity under a single, trusted provider. Proactive Threat Protection: ESET detects and blocks ransomware and other advanced threats before they disrupt operations, using a layered approach powered by AI-native cybersecurity and real-world threat intelligence.

ESET detects and blocks ransomware and other advanced threats before they disrupt operations, using a layered approach powered by AI-native cybersecurity and real-world threat intelligence. Performance Without Compromise: Maintain system speed and productivity while adding robust security.



About ESET

ESET®, founded in Europe, is the region’s leading cybersecurity provider with offices worldwide. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com .

About Canon Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canon Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., is a leading provider of consumer and business-to-business digital imaging solutions. Innovation and cutting-edge technology have been essential ingredients in Canon’s success. Canon Canada Inc. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 per cent Canadian-based service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon Canada Inc. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility.