The Association of Related Churches Announces Details of Much-Anticipated 2027 ARC Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) has officially announced the dates and venue for ARC Conference 2027 , continuing the organization’s annual gathering focused on church leadership, ministry development, and church planting collaboration. The conference will take place April 27 - 28, 2027, at Milestone Church in Keller, Texas, located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

ARC Conference serves as one of the organization’s largest annual events, bringing together pastors, ministry leaders, church staff, volunteers, and future church planters from across the United States and around the world. The event is designed to provide practical ministry resources, leadership training, relationship-building opportunities, and encouragement for leaders serving in local churches.

According to the Association of Related Churches, the annual conference remains centered on helping churches and leaders thrive through collaboration, mentorship, and shared mission. ARC describes the conference as a gathering where leaders can “build relationships with one another and receive resources that will help the local church thrive.”

Milestone Church, led by pastors Jeff and Brandy Little, will host the 2027 conference. Located in Keller, Texas, the church has been part of the broader ARC network and has previously participated in leadership and ministry events connected to the organization.

The announcement follows ARC Conference 2026, which was held at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina, during ARC’s 25th anniversary year , celebrating church-planting milestones and ministry partnerships developed since the organization’s founding in 2000.



Since launching more than two decades ago, the Association of Related Churches has helped launch over 1,200 churches globally through coaching, leadership development, strategic funding, and church planting support . ARC leaders say conferences remain an important part of creating connection and ongoing support for both new and established churches.

The annual conference regularly attracts thousands of attendees and has become known within the church-planting community for its emphasis on practical ministry leadership, discipleship, worship, and relationship-driven collaboration. Previous ARC conferences have included keynote sessions from pastors, ministry practitioners, worship leaders, and church planters representing churches from across the ARC network and beyond.

In addition to general sessions, ARC Conference programming typically includes leadership conversations, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and ministry-focused discussions designed to equip local church teams in areas such as communication, operations, discipleship, worship, outreach, and church growth.

ARC leaders say the conference continues to reflect the organization’s larger mission of helping pastors and churches avoid isolation in ministry while building strong support systems and long-term leadership relationships.

Registration is now open, and attendees are encouraged to secure their spot early, as the ARC Conference has consistently sold out year after year. To register, visit the link below:



ARC Conference 2027 Registration

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a cooperative network of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds that strategically resources church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. Founded in 2000, ARC provides training, coaching, and financial support to help launch and strengthen healthy churches worldwide. Over the past 25 years, the Association of Related Churches has helped launch more than 1,200 churches globally.

Media Contact

The Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

Email: inquiries@arcchurches.com

Phone: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com